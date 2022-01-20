Study.com Named to GSV EdTech 150 and Recognized Among Most Transformational Companies in Education Technology Study.com was chosen among thousands of global EdTech companies based on revenue scale, growth, user reach, geographic diversification, margins profile and impact

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Study.com has been named to the GSV EdTech 150, a list of the world's most transformative growth companies in digital learning. Study.com was chosen from over 3,000 venture capital and private equity-backed private companies revolutionizing the world of education technology. Study.com is a small percentage of companies on the GSV EdTech 150 that reaches pre-K -grey, serving all three major sectors: Life-Long Learning, Higher Ed, and K-12.

"I am honored to receive this prestigious recognition from GSV, and proud to join this group of fellow innovators reaching roughly 3 billion learners and generating approximately $20 billion in revenue," said Adrian Ridner, co-founder and CEO of Study.com. "As schools, educators and learners continue to struggle with the pandemic and its intensification of education inequality, our mission to make education accessible is now more critical than ever. I feel fortunate that we've been able to bring over a decade of expertise to help millions of learners unlock a better future, especially during these challenging times."

Study.com helps over 30 million learners and educators each month and every minute a learner enrolls in a course. Study.com's learning platform includes a comprehensive course catalog that offers curriculum for K-12 through adult learners including study help, test prep, core curriculum and courses for college credit. Courses tap the power of micro-learning to lay out the concepts in easily absorbed online video lessons that guide learners through in 5 to 7 minutes. These micro-learning segments are expert designed to be learned at the student's own pace and combined with Study.com's mobile access and tutors, offer unparalleled flexibility and personalization.

In 2022, the EdTech sector shows no signs of slowing down with the 150 companies selected for this year's list collectively experiencing revenue growth in the high double digits. To arrive at its listing, GSV evaluated more than 3,000 venture capital and private equity-backed private for-profit companies that met the following criteria:

VC or PE-backed companies in Digital Learning, excluding public and nonprofit companies

Companies that have achieved meaningful scale, and primarily, but not exclusively, those that are post-Series A in their development

Companies experiencing strong, organic top-line growth





The final selection is determined by GSV's proprietary scoring system, which applies scores across several KPIs such as revenue scale, revenue growth, active learner reach, international reach, and margin profile.

See the full GSV EdTech 150 at www.asugsvsummit.com/edtech-150 .

About Study.com

Study.com is a leading online education platform providing academic support for learners and educators. Study.com's online courses, short, animated video lessons, and study tools simplify learning for over 30 million students, teachers, and working professionals. Study has donated $23 million in-kind value across social impact programs committed to Making Education Accessible through our Pledge 1% partnerships and programs focused on increasing access and equity in education for underserved learners, non-traditional students, and educators.

GSV Ventures

GSV Ventures is a female-led, multi-stage venture capital firm focused on the $7+ trillion education sector. The fund is currently investing out of GSV Ventures Fund III and backs innovative entrepreneurs around the world in the "Pre-K to Gray" Arc of Learning. GSV manages over $675 million in global EdTech investments. Portfolio holdings include Andela, Class Technologies, ClassDojo, Coursera, Course Hero, Degreed, Guild, MasterClass, Outlier, Photomath, Quizizz, Lead School, Brightchamps, and ClassPlus, among others.

