Southwest Airlines to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Annual 2021 Financial Results on January 27, 2022

Southwest Airlines to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Annual 2021 Financial Results on January 27, 2022

DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) invites you to listen to a live webcast of its fourth quarter and annual 2021 financial results. Details are as follows:

When: Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 12:30 PM Eastern Time



Who: Gary Kelly, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Bob Jordan, Executive Vice President and Incoming Chief Executive Officer

Michael Van de Ven, President and Chief Operating Officer

Andrew Watterson, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

Tammy Romo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer



Web Address: http://www.southwestairlinesinvestorrelations.com/

To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to www.southwest.com and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page. Registration for this event begins 20 minutes prior to the start of the call.

View original content:

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.