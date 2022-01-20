Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Draws Attention to Educational Opportunity by Proclaiming Jan. 23-Jan. 29 "School Choice Week"

BALTIMORE, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Larry Hogan has issued a proclamation declaring Jan. 23-Jan. 29 to be Maryland School Choice Week, marking the seventh consecutive year the Week has been officially recognized in the state.

National School Choice Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week)

In the face of inflation nationwide, Gov. Hogan's proclamation highlights the importance of quality education for economic vitality in the state. It also recognizes the hard work of dedicated teaching professionals committed to improving the quality of K-12 education. Gov. Hogan's proclamation joins those of more than 300 state, city and county leaders nationwide who have officially recognized the Week in their vicinity.

In Maryland, parents, schools, and community organizations have planned 371 School Choice Week events and activities to spread information and positivity about all learning options: public, private, virtual, and at home. These events include a large fair with school booths and workshops for families, in-school activities, at-home celebrations, and more.

These events make up some of the more than 26,000 events planned nationwide for the twelfth annual National School Choice Week, which seeks to raise awareness about K-12 educational opportunities.

"While many Maryland students are succeeding, others are still waiting for the good fit and increased opportunities that expanding school choice offers," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We are grateful that Gov. Hogan has recognized the crucial role that effective options play in the lives of children, families, and teachers."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/maryland .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National School Choice Week