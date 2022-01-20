Hyundai Wins More U.S. News 2022 Best Cars for the Money Awards than any other Brand

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai today won five U.S. News and World Report 2022 Best Cars for the Money Awards, more than any other automotive brand. Covering 11 automotive categories, the awards put a spotlight on cars and SUVs that represent the best combination of long-term value and excellent ownership experience. Scores are based on safety and reliability data, as well as the collective opinion of the automotive press. The process includes real-time transaction prices and five-year total cost of ownership data: https://cars.usnews.com/cars-money.

The five Hyundai models won in the following categories:

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Best 2-Row SUV for the Money 2022 Hyundai Tucson Best Compact SUV for the Money 2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Best Hybrid and Electric Car for the Money 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Best Hybrid and Electric SUV for the Money 2022 Hyundai Kona Best Subcompact SUV for the Money

"We are greatly honored to win more 2022 U.S. News Best Cars for the Money awards than any other automotive brand," said Olabisi Boyle, vice president of Product Planning and Mobility Strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "The Hyundai Santa Fe, Tucson, Elantra Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid and Kona are just a few of the superior products that we offer, and we are pleased that U.S. News recognizes their collective excellence."

"Buying a new car is a big decision and finding a car that is a good value requires more than just a low price," said Jim Sharifi, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "A Best Cars for the Money award represents strong value at the dealership and over the course of ownership. These vehicles also provide a rewarding ownership experience, with comfort, features and performance that buyers will appreciate."

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

