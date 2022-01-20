South Carolina students, communities to hold more than 450 events as part of nation's twelfth annual celebration of school choice

Gov. McMaster Puts Schools in the Spotlight, Proclaims Jan. 23-Jan. 29 "South Carolina School Choice Week" South Carolina students, communities to hold more than 450 events as part of nation's twelfth annual celebration of school choice

COLUMBIA, S.C., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As learning disruptions remain top of mind for many parents, Gov. Henry McMaster has issued a proclamation declaring Jan. 23-Jan. 29 South Carolina School Choice Week, recognizing the incredible role school choice can play in the lives of children, parents, and teachers across the state.

In the Palmetto State, this marks the ninth time in ten years that South Carolina School Choice Week has been officially proclaimed. Gov. McMaster's proclamation recognizes National School Choice Week, a public awareness effort that raises awareness about options and opportunity in K-12 education. More than a dozen governors and 300 city and county leaders nationwide have issued similar proclamations for the Week so far.

South Carolina parents, schools, and other organizers have planned 457 events and activities to celebrate School Choice Week. These range from in-school contests and open houses to a multi-school fair with a free school supply giveaway in Charleston. During a stressful year, these festivities aim to bring parents helpful and hopeful information about public, private, virtual, and home learning options.

More than 26,000 events have been planned nationwide for Jan. 23-Jan. 29, which will be the twelfth annual National School Choice Week.

"South Carolina families and teachers are passionate about their children's educational opportunities, and will be using this week to increase dialogue and awareness about the different school choices available," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We are thankful that Gov. McMaster has proclaimed the Week and shown his support for every child having access to an effective education."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/south-carolina .

