Florida Association of Nurse Anesthesiology Expresses Support for Collaborative Practice Measures: SB 986 and HB 437 during CRNA Day at the Florida Capitol CRNAs Provide Safe and Effective Anesthesia Care for Every Patient

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) from across Florida were at the State Capitol today to meet with legislators to advocate for passage of SB 986 and HB 437, bills related to the collaborative practice of CRNAs during the administration of anesthesia. FANA, Florida's 86-year-old professional association, representing the State's more than 5,400 nurse anesthesiology professionals, makes an annual trip to Tallahassee to advocate on behalf of the profession while also celebrating National CRNA Week, January 23-29, 2022.

The two bills, which were filed by Senate Health Policy Committee Chairman Manny Diaz (Hialeah-R) and House Regulatory Reform Subcommittee Chair Bob Rommel (Naples-R), would allow registered CRNAs, one of the U.S. healthcare system's highly sought-after anesthesia care providers, to administer anesthesia in hospital, surgical and clinical settings in collaboration with specified licensed health care practitioners.

"During the global COVID-19 pandemic we saw first-hand the demand and need for highly trained health care professionals, especially CRNAs who valiantly served on the frontlines," said Senator Diaz. "Now is the time for Florida to come in line with 43 other states that have already eliminated obstacles and unnecessary supervision requirements related to highly trained CRNAs-- allowing them to practice to the full scope of their education and training."

According to a 2021 report by the Florida Hospital Association, Florida could have a shortage of more than 59,000 nurses in less than 15 years putting a great strain on a field that has suffered losses throughout the pandemic.

Additionally, the September 2021 Nurse Workforce Projection Report estimates there were 234,821 registered nurses (RN) in Florida in 2019, which was already 11,000 RNs short of the state's actual demand. The study also states the state's demand could increase up to 322,928 RNs by 2035, although current workforce growth will not meet that goal. The loss of health care providers at all levels creates the greatest concerns in rural areas where, in many instances, CRNAs are the only available anesthesia providers. That is why FANA and CRNAs across Florida are advocating for the removal of barriers to practice-- ensuring a robust health care system.

"We need to modernize our health care system and we need to look at all the resources available to us now," said Rep. Rommel. "CRNAs can help rural facilities prepare for and meet the challenges of COVID-19 with a range of skills that make them invaluable to our state's response by transforming the health care landscape in Florida."

CRNAs practice in every setting in which anesthesia is delivered. They are also primary providers of anesthesia care in rural and medically underserved areas and on the battlefield in forward surgical teams, military ships, and forward operating bases. As expert clinicians with specialized skills in advanced airway and ventilator management, advanced hemodynamic monitoring, and advanced patient assessment, CRNAs have expanded the nation's critical care workforce, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FANA is especially grateful to Governor Ron DeSantis for recognizing CRNA week by issuing a proclamation. Additionally, multiple Florida counties and cities also issued proclamations expressing their support during CRNA week. To view those proclamations please click here.

"On behalf of Florida's 5,400 nurse anesthesiology professionals we thank Senator Diaz and Representative Rommel for championing these very important bills. It is time for Florida to modernize its laws as it relates to high-skilled CRNAs," said FANA President William L. Self, DNP, CRNA, APRN. "Historically, our laws did not contemplate the advancement of the sophisticated education and training CRNAs receive today. We are committed to the safety and well-being of our patients and there are several studies that support our efforts."

One such report by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Labor and Treasury urges states to "consider changes to their scope-of-practice statutes to allow all healthcare providers to practice to the top of their license, utilizing their full skill set."

For more information about the integral role and value of CRNAs in Florida visit www.fana.org or for national information, including Florida CRNA stories please click here or visit www.anesthesiafacts.com.

About the Florida Association of Nurse Anesthesiology

Founded in 1936, The Florida Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (FANA) represents more than 5,400 nurse anesthesiology professionals. FANA advocates for its patients and members in legislative and governmental affairs and serves as a resource for CRNAs, the nursing and medical professions, hospitals, health care facilities, and others interested in anesthesia care. For more information visit www.fana.org.

