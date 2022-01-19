Gov. Ducey Proclaims Jan. 23-Jan. 29 "Arizona School Choice Week," Recognizes Options as Vital for Kids' Education Arizona families to hold more than 700 events during twelfth annual celebration of school choice

PHOENIX, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Doug Ducey has officially declared Jan. 23-Jan. 29 to be School Choice Week in Arizona. In doing so, he joined more than 250 state, city, and county leaders nationwide who have formally called attention to the importance of families having effective, customizable education options.

Gov. Ducey's proclamation comes on the heels of a year of historic school choice expansions nationwide, including the expansion of Arizona's Lexi Law Tax Credit Scholarship Program. The proclamation highlights Arizona's leadership in offering families open enrollment and scholarship opportunities, and marks the tenth consecutive year that School Choice Week has been named in the Grand Canyon State.

"Arizona School Choice Week" is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, a weeklong national celebration of K-12 education that takes place during the last week of January.

For the week, parents, schools, and other organizers have planned 735 activities across the state of Arizona –– rallies, in-school celebrations, and even a Western-themed family day in Chandler –– all of which aim to spark conversations about the opportunities parents have, or want to have, for their children's education.

More than 26,000 events have been independently planned for the week nationwide, raising awareness about school choices of every type.

"Arizona continues to shine with its enthusiasm and devoted commitment to expanding opportunities for children," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "Gov. Ducey's proclamation recognizes how important options are to families across the state, and we are grateful for his support."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/arizona.

