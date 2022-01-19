Capitol Rally to Build on School Choice Momentum in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W. Va., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Virginia students, teachers, and parents — many of them decked out in their school colors — will rally at the State Capitol to show their support for school choice and celebrate West Virginia's expanding education options next week. The celebration brings together families and educators from all educational backgrounds and will be one of the largest events taking place in the state for West Virginia School Choice Week.

The rally will kick off at 10 a.m. at the State Capitol's Lower Rotunda on Thursday, Jan. 27 with a student rendition of the National Anthem and a school performance of the official School Choice Week Dance.

The rally will feature remarks from community leaders on the importance of each education type in West Virginia. Dan Brokke, executive director of WVCEA, will commont on the importance of private education and the importance of building an education environment that values multiple forms of education. Jason Huffman, West Virginia state director of Americans for Prosperity, will forecast the future of education in the state. Finally, parent Jamie Buckland will testify to the impact of homeschooling.

The rally will also feature a presentation of school choice awards honoring a publicly nominated Educator of the Year, Parent Advocate of the Year, and Student Voice for Choice.

Just days before the rally, hundreds of West Virginians will attend the state's inaugural School Choice Week Fair at Oglebay Resort on Saturday, Jan. 22. Both events are planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2022, which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"West Virginia has become a leader for the nation when it comes to education choice," said Andrew Bambrick, education outreach coordinator at Cardinal Institute of West Virginia. "We want students and educators to come and celebrate the progress we have made while continuing to advocate for education freedom."

The rally is being organized by the Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy, a nonprofit dedicated to researching, developing, and communicating effective public policies for West Virginia, in partnership with West Virginia Voices for Education Choices, a group of parents, students, teachers, and schools who believe that education choice is vital to the creation of opportunity for all.

The West Virginia State Capitol is located at 1900 Kanawha Blvd E.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

