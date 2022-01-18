Vuber Technologies Appoints Walker Weitzel as CTO and Chief IP Counsel Leading manufacturer of premium vaporizers for the cannabis industry continues to grow its IP portfolio

SPOKANE, Wash., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandon Gallagher, Founder and CEO of Vuber Technologies, the leading manufacturer of premium personal vaporizers for the medical and recreational cannabis industry, has appointed Walker Weitzel as its Chief Technology Officer and Chief Intellectual Property Counsel. They have worked closely for five years and Mr. Weitzel's prolific background will amplify the current processes of identifying and developing Vuber's patentable technologies. He will manage all IP efforts, including over 20 pending and 5 issued patents, as well as trademark and licensing activities.

Weitzel's tech and legal background maximizes Vuber's innovative IP portfolio for the cannabis industry, says Gallagher

"This is a tremendous hire that perfectly aligns with Vuber's mission," said Mr. Gallagher. "We have a great record of success together and his experience across diverse industries at Alloy Patent Law will be instrumental in protecting Vuber's important assets."

Mr. Weitzel graduated from Seattle University with a BS in Mechanical Engineering and a JD from the Seattle University School of Law. "I am thrilled to be joining Vuber's talented management team in their brave foray into unchartered territories and continued growth," he said.

Mr. Gallagher explains, "Whether consuming cannabis for health or recreational purposes, Vuber is about quality of life and product; and we understand that these are mutually inclusive. I was inspired to launch Vuber after seeing the astounding medicinal benefits cannabis and CBD had brought to patients and the lives it changed." He created the premier Vuber "Pulse," which boasts one-of-a-kind features and performance. Check it out here.

Vuber is well-positioned to provide exceptional solutions that are intended to be portable, convenient and discreet. Mr. Gallagher, whose progressive business development style has fortified Vuber's channel partnerships and strategic alliances with multi-state operators, has advanced the company's sales with boundless energy. Vuber is a family-oriented business built from the ground up and the company remains true to those roots while continuously modernizing its products' functionality.

Vuber Technologies is the leading independently-owned and operated manufacturer of premium personal vaporizers of superior quality. The company is committed to creating new standards, providing custom business solutions, valuing clients and customers through constant innovation, and championing the cannabis industry through its technology. Learn more at vubervaporizers.com or on Facebook or Instagram.

Contact: Amy Levy Public Relations at (310) 444-5250 or info@amylevypr.com

