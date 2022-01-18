Qure4u Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

BRADENTON, Fla., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qure4u, the industry leader in digital health solutions, is proud to announce that the company has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious recognition is awarded based on what current employees say about their experience working at the company. Ninety-six percent of employees at Qure4u report that it is a great place to work, compared to fifty-nine percent of employees at a typical U.S. based company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation. Qure4u employees unanimously gave the company top marks for ethical business practices, team reliability and cooperation, and the fair treatment of employees regardless of race or gender.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Qure4u is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

The recognition comes on the heels of explosive growth for the company. Qure4u experienced 250% YoY growth over the past three years amid rising provider interest in digital patient engagement solutions. Qure4u employees' deep expertise in digital health implementation and tireless efforts to meet market demand throughout the pandemic have been instrumental in the company's growth.

"Our people are what make us successful," said Qure4u founder and CEO Monica Bolbjerg, MD. "We've developed a culture of collaboration, and every day we inspire each other to be even better than we were the day before. This award is a testament of the integrity of the entire Qure4u family, and we're committed to creating healthcare solutions that positively impact the lives of millions of people."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

"We truly value our employees, their trust in our leadership, and how they find purpose in their work to care for our customers," said Qure4u VP of People Angela Benmassaoud. "This recognition validates our commitment to cultivating a corporate culture where employees thrive."

About Qure4u

Qure4u's complete digital health platform, with contactless "digital front door" solutions, offers patients and providers a scalable, EHR-embedded ecosystem to support the entire patient journey. Remote check-in, Virtual Waiting Room™, Digital Health Key™, Qure4u DriveUp™, data sharing, telehealth, pre- and post-procedure prep, remote patient monitoring, secure communication, and care plan features close the gap for patients and providers between office visits. By enabling patients with self-service tools to manage their health from anywhere, Qure4u drives practice efficiency and enhances clinical insight. The company's solutions improve patient engagement, outcomes, and satisfaction. Qure4u was recently recognized as one of the MedikaLife Top 50 Most Impactful Tech Innovators for Digital Healthcare in 2021 and won the 2020 athenahealth Client Feedback Award. For more information about Qure4u, visit www.qure4u.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

