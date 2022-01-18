New Misting System Brings Refreshing Approach to Cooling Restaurant Patios

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It is no secret the pandemic has tested the restaurant industry in dramatic ways. As the industry adjusts to ever-evolving Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines and COVID variants, patios and outdoor spaces have brought some relief by allowing restaurateurs to maximize serving capabilities and drive revenues at their dining establishments. Now, a new company aims to take the relief a step farther: AerMist, an affordable and user-friendly tech-controlled, high-pressure misting system, helps enhance outdoor dining experiences to attract customers during warm months.

New high-pressure misting system by aerMist maximizes outdoor spaces at restaurants while attracting diners and growing revenue. The majority of misting systems currently used at restaurants tend to be bulky and expensive, eating away valuable real estate and cutting profits. But, with a sleek, minimalist design, aerMist misters can be tailored to fit any space and optimize the number of diners that can be accommodated during hot summer months.

The majority of misting systems currently used at restaurants tend to be bulky and expensive, eating away valuable real estate and cutting profits. But, with a sleek, minimalist design, aerMist misters can be tailored to fit any space and optimize the number of diners that can be accommodated during hot summer months.

"It is time for restauranters to think about running their dining establishments this summer, even if snow is on the ground now," says Boris Medic, co-founder of aerMist. "You can have the best food in the world, but if customers are melting in the heat while eating it, they won't return."

aerMist high-pressure misting systems cool an outdoor space up to 20 degrees and will leave clothes and furniture dry. The system can also slash water bills since the misters run on programmed frequencies that conserve water and keep diners cool.

"We understand the financial strain restauranters have faced the last two years and created a high-quality system that will last and is easy to use with a tablet or smartphone, even at peak service times, at an affordable price," says Medic.

Restauranters can purchase aerMist systems through the company's website.

About aerMist

AerMist is the first high-pressure cooling system for homes and restaurants that offers user-friendly tech to lower the temperature of outdoor spaces up to 20 degrees. The company was founded in 2021 by Boris and Jelena Medic and is based in Plano, Texas. The misting systems provide the best cooling at the lowest cost. In addition, aerMist systems are eco-friendly, minimizing water use with a sleek design that maximizes space. To learn more about aerMist, visit https://aermist.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE aerMist