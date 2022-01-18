Amcor to report Half Year 2022 results

ZURICH, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) will announce its Half Year 2022 results for the six months ended 31 December 2021 after the US market closes on Tuesday 1 February 2022.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 5.30pm US Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday 1 February 2022 / 9.30am Australian Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday 2 February 2022. For those wishing to participate in the call please use the following dial-in numbers:

US and Canada: 888 440 4149 (toll-free)

Australia: 1800 953 093 (toll-free)

United Kingdom: 0800 358 0970 (toll-free)

Hong Kong: +852 3002 3410 (local number)

Singapore: +65 3159 5133 (local number)

All other countries: +1 646 960 0661 (this is not a toll-free number)

Conference ID 8080870

Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of Amcor's website (www.amcor.com/investors). A webcast replay will be available at the conclusion of the call.

For further information please contact:

Investors:



Tracey Whitehead Damien Bird Global Head of Investor Relations, Amcor Vice President Investor Relations, Amcor +61 3 9226 9028 / +1 224-478-5790 +61 3 9226 9070 tracey.whitehead@amcor.com damien.bird@amcor.com





Media – Europe Media – Australia Media – North America Ernesto Duran James Strong Daniel Yunger Head of Global Communications, Amcor Citadel-MAGNUS KekstCNC +41 78 698 69 40 +61 448 881 174 +1 212 521 4879 ernesto.duran@amcor.com jstrong@citadelmagnus.com daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve value chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using a rising amount of recycled content. Around 46,000 Amcor people generate US$13 billion in sales from operations that span about 225 locations in 40-plus countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

www.amcor.com I LinkedIn I Facebook I Twitter I YouTube

View original content:

SOURCE Amcor