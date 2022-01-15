FRANKiE4 Opens First Brick-and-Mortar Store and US Headquarters in Seattle

SEATTLE, Jan. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the US ecommerce launch of the women's fashionable comfort footwear brand, FRANKiE4 has announced the opening of their new store and US headquarters in Capitol Hill—one of Seattle's hippest neighborhoods.

FRANKiE4 Seattle Store

FRANKiE4 Footwear has grown from its Australian roots with a focus on footwear fashion grounded in game-changing, patent-designed foot support. The store will offer the full FRANKiE4 collection of their luxe leather footwear—sneakers, dress flats, sandals, heels and boots. Private, expert fittings will be offered for customers to have a personalized experience that proves comfort shouldn't be a compromise to fashionable style.

"We are so excited to bring an already-thriving Australian brand to the US market and could think of no better place than Seattle. The city is known for its product innovators and disruptors, which is exactly what FRANKiE4 is all about. A predominantly women-led brand, we have taken women's footwear and redesigned shoes specifically for our unique feet—delivering fashion AND comfort without sacrificing one over the other. We're looking forward to our continuous growth here in the US market." Cathy Barnett, CEO Global

Since its inception in 2010, the award-winning Australian footwear brand has gained a cult following through word of mouth, social media, pop-up events, brick and mortar stores, continuous evolution of the product and their talented staff (the "Sole Savers"). The Seattle store is an exciting step in the brand's recent expansion on the heels of the launch of their US website in 2021. The company chose to break ground on Capitol Hill because of the neighborhood's marriage of culture and style, as well as being amongst a growing number of innovative brands. The US expansion firmly signifies FRANKiE4's commitment to growth on a global scale.

Customers can book "Bring Your Bubble" events to create a fun experience with a small group of friends, co-workers or family. Appointments can be booked through the website to shop the assortment, enjoy champagne and even bring your dog for an Instagram-able moment. Safety is a priority, therefore the store team is adhering to all of the latest CDC regulations and safety guidelines.

Visit FRANKiE4 at 501 E Pine St. Seattle, WA 98122. Doors open for casual walk-ins as of Saturday, January 15th, 11am-7pm, seven days a week. Visit online at us.frankie4.com.

About FRANKiE4:

Founded by podiatrists, the fashion label is backed by real knowledge of the foot and lower limbs and is committed to changing the way women experience shoes. With body mechanics and game changing comfort in mind, FRANKiE4 designs aim to alleviate and prevent heel and arch pain, plantar fasciitis, and forefoot pain for work, home and play. The supportive and exclusive designs are all patented and have design elements registered unique to the brand. This physical space and their US website are significant milestones for the brand that allow women across the nation to have access to fashionable footwear that's both comfortable and supports their feet while improving their quality of life.

