SHERMAN THEATRICAL ENTERTAINMENT SET TO RELEASE "THE ROBBIE SHERMAN SONGBOOK" AUDIO ALBUM ON JANUARY 14

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sherman Theatrical Entertainment Ltd . announces the release of "The Robbie Sherman Songbook," marking the 100 year anniversary of Sherman family songwriting. The premier "must-have" audition tool for musical theatre performers and enthusiasts, the audio album features 16 tracks from Robert J. Sherman's theatrical musical catalogue, many of which have been recorded by some of the West End's most notable stars, including Olivier Award winner Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen) and Olivier nominated Rachel John (Hamilton).

The premier "must-have" audition tool for musical theatre performers…recorded by some of West End's most notable stars

This collection of songs was selected from five musicals written by Robert J. Sherman, including Bumblescratch, Love Birds, and A Spoonful of Sherman, as well as upcoming musical projects The Magic Flute and The Penguin Pirate. A perfect addition to any performer's musical theatre audition repertoire, The Robbie Sherman Songbook includes songs written specifically for younger characters who possess all the complexity and dimensionality that have come to define the youth of today.

The album was produced by Sherman alongside West End Music Director Mark Warman. Orchestral arrangements were provided by Rowland Lee and Big Band arrangements were created by James Spilling.

The complete list of tracks includes:

Song Musical Performer Heart of a Stranger The Penguin Pirate Sam Tutty The Sharpest Smile Love Birds Anna Stolli Crunchy Crackers Love Birds Greg Castiglioni Did You Ever Have a Dream The Penguin Pirate Matthew Croke It's Your Birthday Love Birds The Femmes The Dream I Never Dreamed Love Birds Lewis Cornay/ Evie Hoskins Love Birds Love Birds Philip Bertioli Then You Fly The Magic Flute Jack Wolfe Adorable Me! Bumblescratch Ilan Galkoff That's Something Bumblescratch Evie Hoskins We Will Live To Be Free Bumblescratch Tyrone Huntley Blimey, I'm Slimy (Over You) Love Birds Robbie Sherman Superhero The Magic Flute Emma Kingston Melbourne Bumblescratch Bumblescratch Jessica Martin Music of the Spheres Bumblescratch Rob Houchen Long Long Road Bumblescratch Rachel John

The album will be available on all streaming platforms on January 14, 2022. Sheet music for all tracks will be available exclusively through Hal Leonard and its affiliates.

For additional information, visit Sherman Theatrical Entertainment or follow @shermantheatrical .

About Sherman Theatrical Entertainment

Sherman Theatrical Entertainment was created as a musical theatre and entertainment company with an early emphasis on theatrical production and music publishing and licensing. Founded by Robert J. Sherman, Bret Goldin, and Andrew Kaplan in 2021, the company builds on the 100-year-old, Sherman family legacy portfolio best known for film song scores such as Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and theme park songs such as It's a Small World After All.

The Robbie Sherman Songbook https://www.shermantheatrical.com/music/

Sherman Theatrical Entertainment

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sherman Theatrical Entertainment Ltd.