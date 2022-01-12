PeaceLove And Corium Expand Partnership to Fund Innovative Emotional Wellness Programming in Local Communities

BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PeaceLove Foundation, a nonprofit focused on innovative programs that improve emotional wellbeing by leveraging creativity as a self-care tool, and Corium, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company leading the development and commercialization of novel central nervous system (CNS) therapies, announced an expansion of their existing partnership. Under the new Corium sponsorship, PeaceLove will deliver expressive arts-based Scribl workshops to members of the greater Boston and Grand Rapids, MI communities, where Corium has a presence, and they will also train additional individuals to deliver Scribl workshops at the community level. PeaceLove and Corium have prior existing partnerships, including one that provides Scribl workshops to support the emotional wellbeing of Corium employees.

"PeaceLove was founded to make the journey to peace of mind a little more fun. People want easy, low-pressure, accessible ways to take care of their mental health, and that's what we share with the world. Corporate sponsor gifts like the one from Corium, have immediate impact on the emotional wellbeing of the communities we serve and the growing number of individuals facing mental health challenges," said Jeff Sparr, co-founder of PeaceLove. "We are very excited about the partnership with Corium."

PeaceLove directly serves schools, the workplace, healthcare and other communities through the delivery of in-person and virtual Scribl workshops. Workshops are centered on emotional expression and include key learnings in exploration, introspection, perspective, change, mindfulness, and reflection. PeaceLove also trains individuals as CREATORS who work at the community-level to deliver Scribl workshops. To date, PeaceLove has trained 183 CREATORS who have conducted 7,107 workshops across the United States and Canada resulting in more than 82,102 experiences. Corium's gift will support 12 CREATORS Training Scholarships, including two for Corium employees. As a result of these Scholarships, the newly trained CREATORS will touch up to 3,000 individuals with the magic of creativity.

"Our focus on developing effective therapies for people with CNS disorders includes a strong interest in helping people with mental health challenges. We believe the important work PeaceLove does makes a difference to the mental wellness of people in many communities globally, and we are pleased that our support of its efforts will bring a substantial number of people who experience mental health challenges the opportunity through PeaceLove programs to build their well-being.," said Perry J. Sternberg, President and CEO of Corium. "The need for such programs, while already great, has increased in our communities as a result of the significant impact of COVID-19 on mental health."

About PeaceLove

At the suggestion of a friend, Jeff Sparr began painting after completing exposure response therapy for OCD. Despite having no formal training, Jeff found painting relieved his symptoms and granted him a sense of control and self-expression. In early 2009, Jeff and his cousin Matt Kaplan purchased art supplies and headed to a children's intensive treatment unit at the local psychiatric hospital. Jeff shared his story and struggles and challenged the kids to paint what gave them peace of mind. The kids not only had fun but were able to communicate through their art in ways that they couldn't in words. This experience inspired the creation of PeaceLove.

About Corium

Corium, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company that is leading the development and commercialization of novel central nervous system therapies that provide clinicians with important new treatment options for patients, their families, and their caregivers. Corium launched AZSTARYS in 2021 and has an upcoming March 11, 2022, PDUFA date for once-weekly ADLARITY patch. In November 2018, all of Corium's outstanding stock was acquired by an affiliate of Gurnet Point Capital. For further information, please visit www.corium.com.

