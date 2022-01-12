OWC Named as Omdia Innovation Award Honoree at ShowStoppers CES 2022

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC®, the premier zero-emissions Mac and PC technology company, and a respected provider of Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC Docking Solutions, Network Attached Storage, and Performance Upgrade Kits, announces winning the Omdia Innovation Award for Productivity for The OWC miniStack STX. Omdia announced the Innovation Awards winners at ShowStoppers® at CES, the press event during the CES tradeshow in Las Vegas.

(PRNewsfoto/OWC)

For the award, analysts evaluated new consumer electronics and home entertainment, smart home and robotics, mobility, fitness and health, and productivity products introduced during ShowStoppers, which took place January 5, 2022, at the Wynn Hotel & Casino. The Innovation Awards provide exhibitors at ShowStoppers @ CES with an opportunity to showcase their leadership, ingenuity, and innovation to an audience of key journalists from around the globe.

"We congratulate all the remarkable technology innovators who participated in the Innovation Awards this year," said Paul Gagnon, Senior Director of Research for Consumer Electronics and ProAV at Omdia. "The level of innovation that we witnessed at ShowStoppers this year was extraordinary, and the winners demonstrated the highest level of vision and creativity with their products. We are pleased to name OWC as winner in the Productivity category for this year's Innovation Awards."

OWC miniStack STX

The OWC miniStack STX storage and Thunderbolt expansion continue its award-winning legacy as the best sidekick a Mac mini can have. The OWC miniStack STX is the world's first Thunderbolt™ 4 Certified storage and hub expansion solution that seamlessly stacks with the Apple Mac mini. With a universal SATA HDD/SSD bay AND an NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD slot, you can expand your mini's storage capacity to gigantic proportions. Three Thunderbolt (USB-C) ports enable you to connect to millions of Thunderbolt, USB, and future USB4 drives, displays, A/V mixers, cameras, tablets, and desktop accessories like a keyboard card reader or mouse. Now the possibilities of how you can use your Mac mini are limited only to your imagination. The OWC ministack STX is offered as a solution with up to 26TBs of storage capacity, or you can buy it and add your own storage.

"We are honored to have OWC miniStack STX recognized with the Innovation Productivity Award presented by Omdia at ShowStoppers CES," said Larry O'Connor, CEO and Founder of OWC. "We have an incredibly talented team at OWC and are devoted to developing the fastest and most innovative products for consumers and professionals alike. To receive this recognition is a win for the entire team. We are truly grateful to Omdia and ShowStoppers for this acknowledgment."

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum. OWC features an award-winning technical support team and an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. We believe in sustainability, and OWC solutions are genuinely built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set, and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

Get social: follow OWC on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , and Twitter .

© 2022 Other World Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and Mac are the trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Intel and Thunderbolt are trademarks of Intel Corporation registered in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other marks may be the trademark or registered trademark property of their respective owners.

About Omdia

Omdia is a leading research and advisory group focused on the technology industry. With clients operating in over 120 countries, Omdia provides market-critical data, analysis, advice and custom consulting.

Omdia was formed in 2020 following the merger of IHS Markit, Tractica, Ovum and Heavy Reading. Sitting at the heart of the Informa Tech portfolio, Omdia reaches over four million technology decision makers, influencers and practitioners that form part of the wider Informa Tech community and has specialist research practices focusing on Enterprise IT, AI, Internet of Things, Communications Service Providers, Cybersecurity, Components & Devices, Media & Entertainment and Government & Manufacturing.

About ShowStoppers



Now in its 26th year, ShowStoppers, is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at CE Week, IFA and NAB; partners with CTA, IFA, GSMA and CEATEC; and produces events during CES, IFA, MWC, NAB, CE Week, CEATEC and other tradeshows. ShowStoppers TV streams online, broadcasting live press events and conferences, month after month.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OWC