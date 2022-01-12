Enigma Spins Off New Lending Platform To Help Small Businesses Get Loans

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enigma, a data science company that provides comprehensive intelligence about the financial health and identity of more than 30 million U.S. businesses, announces the spin-off of Prime, a lending platform that will make it easier for financial institutions to extend loans to small and medium businesses (SMB).

More than 50% of small businesses do not have sufficient access to financing, according to a recent Federal Reserve Survey , and the pandemic has introduced even more challenges for small business owners. Small business lending is often limited by the inability of financial institutions to assess the risk of extending credit to a given business.

Community and regional banks have especially faced challenges providing financing to the small businesses in their communities due to limited resources and a lack of reliable data about business health. Although these banks have strong relationships in their local economies, the high cost of originating and servicing small business loans has caused them to struggle to compete with large financial institutions.

Prime will broaden access to advanced data analytics, risk modeling, and capital markets to smaller financial institutions like community banks, as well as more established lenders. This will ultimately lower the cost of capital for small businesses, as more banks will be able to efficiently originate, monitor, and securitize small business loans.

Prime's dashboard will allow banks to upload loan books and see advanced indicators like Enigma's data on business revenue and growth, in order to make risk and lending decisions more efficiently and confidently. With Prime, small banks will be able to gain improved insights into their SMB credit portfolios and will finally be able to syndicate, swap, and securitize exposures.

Enigma is partnering with leaders in the small business financing space, including Capital One, Third Point Ventures, Customers Bank, and NEA to launch Prime with a funding commitment of $49 million. Prime, which will begin serving the market in the second half of 2022, will provide new loan opportunities for lenders while opening up a new financing channel for small businesses.

Prime's lending solutions will be powered by Enigma's proprietary SMB identity and financial health data, covering more than 30 million U.S. businesses. Enigma's data provides unique visibility into the monthly revenues, growth, and detailed firmographics of a small business.

Prime's launch partners provide a range of deep experience with SMB lending.

Capital One, a current Enigma client and investor through Capital One Ventures, has seen firsthand how better data about small businesses leads to growth. Capital One brings unparalleled expertise in the small business ecosystem, acquired by listening to and learning from the millions of businesses they serve every day. Capital One is committed to supporting all businesses, from budding entrepreneurs and growth-stage companies to more established, high-revenue enterprises.

Third Point Ventures, an investor in Enigma and one of the early investors in the revolutionary consumer lending platforms Upstart and SoFi, will bring expertise in developing securitization programs to Prime. While over 10% of consumer loans per year are securitized, less than 1% of small business loans are securitized, limiting capital liquidity and financing availability.

Customers Bank is a digital-forward top 100 bank in the nation with nearly $20 billion in assets that used technology to participate in approximately 347,000 Paycheck Protection Program loans with an aggregate value of $10 billion through the COVID-19 Pandemic, and recently launched a blockchain-based real-time payments platform for cryptocurrency and digital asset institutions.

NEA is a leading global venture capital firm and early investor in Enigma. NEA has partnered with founders on initial go-to-market strategy for many successful platforms like Jet.com and Coursera.

"Building on our success in digital consumer lending, bringing digital lending to the SMB market is a logical and important strategic priority," said Customers Bank President & CEO Sam Sidhu. "We are excited to be a co-creator of Prime using insightful data to craft and shape products and services to the specific requirements of each current and prospective borrower, depositor, and specialty financing customer as we help them take on tomorrow."

Enigma CEO Hicham Oudghiri will be acting as executive chairman and interim CEO of Prime during the transition period. The new leadership team will be in place by the first half of 2022. "We are excited about what the months ahead will look like, knowing Prime's mission is to unlock growth and lending for all kinds of communities," said Oudghiri.

About Enigma

Enigma provides comprehensive intelligence about the identity and financial health of every small and medium business across the United States. By engineering better data from hundreds of public and third-party sources, we aim to tell the complete story of every business, so that companies of every size can access the financial services they need to grow and thrive. Financial organizations from the world's largest banks to tomorrow's unicorns use Enigma's data to better serve their small and medium business customers. Learn more at https://enigma.com

About Capital One

Capital One® offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients. Capital One Business offers a diverse suite of financial products, tools and services designed specifically for small businesses, including credit cards with unlimited rewards and banking products and services. Capital One Business is committed to fueling the courageous entrepreneurial spirit that's at the heart of American small businesses. We are focused on listening to and learning from the millions of businesses we serve every day to make sure our products, services and experiences work as hard as they do.

About Third Point Ventures

Third Point Ventures is the emerging technology investment arm of Third Point LLC. Established in 2000, Third Point Ventures pursues opportunities in multistage, private company investments that enhance the Firm's public market insights and domain expertise while balancing risk/reward in seeking superior risk-adjusted returns.

About Customers Bank

Customers Bank is a full-service bank with $19.1 billion in assets at September 30, 2021, and a wholly owned Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender that provides a range of banking and lending services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals, and families. Services and products are available wherever permitted by law through mobile-first apps, online portals, and a network of offices and branches. Customers Bank provides blockchain-based digital payments via the Customers Bank Instant Token™ (CBIT) which allows clients to make real-time payments in US dollars, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. More at www.customersbank.com .

About NEA

New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA) is a global venture capital firm focused on helping entrepreneurs build transformational businesses across multiple stages, sectors and geographies. With nearly $24 billion in cumulative committed capital since the firm's founding in 1977, NEA invests in technology and healthcare companies at all stages in a company's lifecycle, from seed stage through IPO. The firm's long track record of successful investing includes more than 230 portfolio company IPOs and more than 390 mergers and acquisitions. www.nea.com .

