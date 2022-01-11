Forbes Advisor gives Viking Pest Control 4.2-star rating for stellar service and custom-tailored solutions for homes and businesses

Viking Pest Control Named One of the 10 Best Pest Control Companies by Forbes Advisor

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Pest Control is honored to be named one of the Forbes Top 10 Pest Control Companies in the United States

Viking Pest Control Logo (PRNewsfoto/Viking Pest Control)

When pests invade, it can be frustrating and challenging to spend countless hours researching companies and comparing services and prices. Wouldn't it be easier if someone did all the research to ensure you are hiring the best professionals? Look no further Forbes just released their list of Top 10 Pest Control Companies in the United States, and Viking Pest Control made the list. "As we move towards 2022, we are delighted to rank in the top 10 pest control companies in the US," says Pest Management Professional, Eric Gunner.

Why Choose Viking Pest Control

QualityPro Certification

Viking Pest control is a certified member of QualityPro, ensuring exceptional pest control. Requirements include

Criminal background checks

Drug-free workplace policy

Technicians and employees pass the QualityPro exam

Practices proper pesticide handling

Full-Service Pest Control Company

Not only does Viking offer pest control services for the typical pests such as ants, mice, bed bugs, cockroaches, stink bugs, and termites, they also offer many other services other companies do not offer, such as disinfecting services, spotted lanternfly, SMART Pest Control and wildlife control.

SMART Pest Control System

The SMART pest control system is available for both residential and commercial properties.

These systems monitor pest activity 24/7 to prevent infestations. SMART offers 24-hour monitoring, peace of mind, and pest infestation prevention, so your home or business stays healthy and pest-free.

Familiarity With Service Areas

The technicians at Viking Pest are local to their service area and live and work within the community.

Viking Pest is also part of the community, creating and participating in 40+ community outreach events.

With over 2000k Google, BBB and Facebook reviews, Viking prides itself on solving your pest issue and great customer service.

Contact Viking Pest Control Today

Viking Pest offers exceptional service, and trained technicians dedicated to solving your pest control problems.

If you are looking for pest control services or have any questions, contact us today.

Eric Gunner, Pest Management Professional

Phone: 800-618-2847

Email: customerservice@vikingpest.com

Website: www.vikingpest.com

