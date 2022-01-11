Utah Teacher Named to Curriculum Associates' 2022 Class of Extraordinary Educators Sarah English of Monticello Elementary in Monticello receives national recognition for her best-in-class use of educational programs

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has named Sarah English of Monticello Elementary in Monticello, UT to its 2022 class of Extraordinary Educators, an annual program that celebrates and connects exemplar K–8 teachers from around the country. Chosen from hundreds of nominations, English is among 35 educators from 19 states selected for exhibiting best-in-class use of i-Ready®, i-Ready Classroom Mathematics, and/or Ready®, illustrating growth and achievement via formal assessments, demonstrating innovation and engagement practices for students, being evangelists for high standards and student achievement, and having taught for at least two years.

(PRNewsfoto/Curriculum Associates, LLC)

"With almost 500 years of teaching experience combined, this year's 35 Extraordinary Educators are all innovative and dedicated classroom leaders whose impact does not go unnoticed," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "We commend Sarah for her best practices in the classroom day in and day out and look forward to supporting her with unique professional learning opportunities to help further support the amazing work she does."

This year's class of Extraordinary Educators will have access to a network of peers from around the country to collaborate, connect, and learn from throughout the year, as well as access to professional development opportunities from Curriculum Associates. They will also be invited to participate and present at the Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit as well as other professional learning events.

This is the third year of the Extraordinary Educators program. This year's class joins 75 additional educators from across the country in receiving this recognition.

"I never would have thought that as a stay-at-home mom who returned to the classroom over five years ago, and who is teaching in a small remote town in the middle of the most beautiful 'nowhere,' I would have the chance to do anything like this," said English. "It's humbling and exciting! I am excited to rub shoulders with incredible educators, to learn from them, and perhaps have a small grain of influence on a quality program that has been—and continues to be—a part of my students' education."

"Being a teacher is not a 'one-and-done' profession," she added. "It's a continuous process of learning, applying, researching, studying, sometimes failing, starting again, celebrating success, and collaborating. I love what I do, and I love the chance to learn and share by being a part of a community like this!"

Today, Curriculum Associates' programs are used in almost all of Utah's school districts.

To learn more about Curriculum Associates and the 2022 Extraordinary Educators, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/Extraordinary-Educators/Classes.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

Contact: Kati Elliott Charlotte Fixler

KEH Communications Curriculum Associates

(410) 975-9638 (978) 901-6066

Kati@kehcomm.com CFixler@cainc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Curriculum Associates, LLC