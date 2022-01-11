Therap Announces its 2nd Virtual National Conference on February 1-2-3, 2022

WATERBURY, Conn., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After wrapping up a successful virtual conference in 2021 with over 1,900 users registering for the talks, Therap Services looks ahead to yet another online National Conference in 2022. This event, which will be held via an online platform due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, offers an immersive virtual Conference Center for industry experts, system administrators, management teams and professionals from around the world to discuss ideas and experiences about using Therap's software, and share their expertise on implementation and processes they have devised or are drafting to incorporate their data and accountability in the human services software's electronic health record system.

This three-day event offers over 200 sessions that will showcase user presentations, hold state specific discussions, workshops on Person-Centered planning and data driven outcomes, along with live demonstrations of using Therap modules from various experts on subjects like implementation, provider perspectives and innovative strategies for Therap users ranging from beginner to advanced levels. Plenary sessions will include presentations from the following keynote speakers:

Michelle "Sheli" C. Reynolds, PhD, Chief Inspiration Officer (CIO) of Charting the LifeCourse Nexus

Brant E. Fries , PhD, Professor Emeritus of Public Health at the Department of Health Management and Policy, University of Michigan ; President of interRAI, USA

Lynn Martin , PhD, Professor in the Department of Health Sciences at Lakehead University ; Fellow of InterRAI, Canada

This year's conference comprises breakout discussions on Therap's Scheduling/Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) module and covers US state-specific trends and concerns involving EVV. Discourses on designated topics such as Therap's Behavior Tracking module, GER Resolutions for Incident Management, Quality Assurance & Data Auditing, Charting the LifeCourse Nexus, and a Framework for Problem-Solving, Decision Making, and Planning Therap's Aggregator System will be available for all Therap users. This event is an opportunity for agency leaders to network and gather invaluable practical knowledge on processes for their organizations.

For more information on the 2022 Therap National Conference, visit https://www.therapservices.net/state/2022-national-conference/

Click here to view the preliminary schedule for the 2022 Therap National Conference.

Register now to access the special Winter 2022 Registration discounted pricing of $74 which will only be available until January 20, 2022.

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at https://www.therapservices.net/

View original content:

SOURCE Therap Services