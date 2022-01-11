TEDCO's Chief Investment Officer Launches Venture Talks

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDCO, Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, announced today the launch of a new video series, TEDCO Venture Talks, featuring entrepreneurs, prominent investors and tech industry leaders from across the State of Maryland and beyond.

TEDCO's chief investment officer, Jack Miner, conducts thought-provoking conversations with regional leaders discussing the future of Maryland's investment ecosystem. The videos follow a "fireside chat" format and cover a full range of topics, such as startup funding, venture and angel investment strategies, trending technologies, and critical issues such as diversity and ESG (environmental, social and governance) investing.

The new programming comes at the right time: in just the first nine months of this year, VCs in the US produced a record-setting haul of $96 billion across 526 funds, topping the $85.8 billion raised for 665 funds in all of 2020, according to the latest PitchBook-NVCA Venture Monitor. [1]

"Investing in transformative technology is a team sport and there are a lot of great teams to learn from," said Miner. "Whether an entrepreneur, investor, or strategic partner, everyone has an impact on the overall investment. These conversations will be our platform to learn and support new growth for our Maryland innovation startups."

In these engaging discussions, Miner talks to leaders from a variety of organizations—including venture capital firms, angel investors, business chambers, and technology councils—about the startup ecosystem and learn how the people behind the capital make decisions.

Among others, featured guests include:

Ray Leach , CEO of JumpStart, Inc.

Stanford University School of Medicine; Special Partner, New Enterprise Associates (NEA); Founder & Exec Chairman, ExploraMed Josh Makower , Professor of Medicine & Bioengineering, Director & Co-Founder, Stanford Byers Center for Biodesign atSchool of Medicine; Special Partner, New Enterprise Associates (NEA); Founder & Exec Chairman, ExploraMed

University of Michigan Center for Private Equity and Venture Capital David Brophy , Director,Center for Private Equity and Venture Capital

"In this record-breaking year for venture capital, we hope that TEDCO Venture Talks listeners—from startups to funders—will gain insights and lessons from well-established VCs, entrepreneurs and other leading technology experts through these free video chats," said Tammi Thomas, TEDCO's chief marketing and communications officer and Executive Producer of TEDCO Venture Talks.

TEDCO Venture Talks can be viewed on the YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/MDTEDCO. New videos will be added on a regular basis so check frequently for updates.

About TEDCO

TEDCO, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, enhances economic empowerment growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow technology and life science-based companies in Maryland. Learn more at www.tedcomd.com.

