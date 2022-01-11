Safeture signs a four-year agreement with the European Central Bank, ECB

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The SaaS company Safeture AB in Lund has won, together with its partner Falck Global Assistance, a public procurement for a four-year framework agreement regarding travel risk management for the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany. The agreement also opens up the opportunity to join other institutions, such as the Central Banks of the Eurosystem and other members of the Eurosystem Procurement Coordination Office (EPCO).

The total contract value depends on how many employees will use the service and which of the other national central banks and institutions join.

Now, the ECB has access to Safeture's unique platform for managing employee safety, no matter where they are.

"The fact that we have won a prestigious assignment in fierce competition testifies to the strength of our offer. It also shows that our business model - which is based on collaboration with leading partners such as Falck Global Assistance - works well."

"The framework agreement contributes to strengthening our position in the important German market and holds great potential with other central banks as potential customers," says Magnus Hultman, CEO of Safeture.

