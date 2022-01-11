Reedy Industries equips service teams with top data-driven technology solution

The national commercial HVAC service leader and XOi Technologies announce a collaboration that empowers field techs to deliver enhanced efficiency and value

Reedy Industries , a leader in commercial and industrial HVAC, plumbing, and building controls services, and XOi Technologies , a leading provider of technician-focused technology solutions, announce a strategic collaboration that equips field technicians with critical artificial intelligence- and augmented reality-driven technology solutions.

With its strategic investment in XOi's powerful curb-to-curb technician enablement platform, Reedy has equipped its teams with innovative smart technologies to increase efficiency, deliver premier service and enhance the overall customer experience.

"In the midst of the growing labor and supply shortages in the trades, we felt that XOi's innovative solutions would provide a clear advantage to support our technicians now and into the future," said Joe Kirmser, CEO, Reedy Industries. "Our legacy as a best-in-class service company for our customers is based on relationships and value, and this investment will help our technicians continuously deliver quality service on a diverse portfolio of equipment."

XOi's data-driven cloud-based solution allows techs to utilize, aggregate and analyze critical job data and maximize customer value through industry-leading efficiency, accuracy and accountability.

"Empowering our technicians with leading edge technologies to provide the highest level of customer service and experience remains a major focus for Reedy," said Mike Harris, Senior Vice President, Reedy Industries. "Our investment in a clear technology leader like XOi is a true testament to this commitment."

In addition, XOi's full suite of standardized workflows, job documentation capabilities, and technician training and enablement solutions empowers teams to build deep and easily accessible institutional knowledge bases that support real-time decision-making and data-based continuity.

"Our steadfast mission is to deliver the best all-in-one solution to help contractors overcome labor shortages, streamline operations and provide extraordinary service," said Aaron Salow, founder and CEO of XOi. "Our unique platform gives teams the capabilities to leverage granular jobsite, equipment and historical data to help alleviate the industry's leading challenges."

About XOi Technologies

XOi Technologies, one of the top workplaces in Nashville, is changing the way residential and commercial field service companies in the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing industries communicate and serve their customers. XOi's all-in-one communication tool seamlessly connects field service technicians, offices, and their customers while enabling on the job photo and video documentation, workflow automation, real-time remote video support and training, and access to an extensive knowledge base of relevant equipment documentation and training content. Through innovative technology, XOi simplifies technicians' work, validates consistent quality, and transforms the customer experience. To learn more, visit https://xoi.io .

