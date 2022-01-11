NFT Magic Box has launched the Art United NFT charity auction

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During December 2021, NFT Magic Box launched the Art United NFT charity auction where 1,000 mystery boxes created by various NFT artists such as: PunkToys, SkullLove, Business_monkey, AlfaPunks, DE_ILLUSTRATIONS and more.

All the proceeds from the campaign will be donated to Heifer International; a global non-profit working to eradicate poverty through sustainable development. The pandemic has affected so many lives already, and as Christmas is the season of giving, Gate.io hoped these efforts would help improve the lives of those struggling throughout the world. So far NFT Magic Box has already raised more than $2,000 and hopes to raise at least $5,000.

The NFT Magic Box platform is Gate.io's very own NFT platform launched in April 2021. Despite being new, monthly trading volume on the platform has already exceeded $800,000. The platform hosts both a creator and a trading platform with support for NFT collections such as Bored Ape Yacht Club and former basketball star Allen Iverson launching on the platform.

"The aim and objective of NFT Magic Box is to connect artists, institutions and users in further expanding the popularity of NFTs on a comprehensive platform. We have partnered with creators, leading NFT collections and investors in the space to build a full-featured platform for our user, moving from a niche to the mainstream," said Marie Tatibouet, CMO at Gate.io

Furthermore to guarantee authenticity, Gate.io launched the "Official Collection" certification ensuring authentication of NFTs traded on NFT Magic Box and unlike other platforms, NFT Magic Box allows artists to create new NFTs for free, allowing artists to focus directly on creativity. NFT Magic Box also allows 0-10% royalty on secondary sales of NFT hence artists can still make an income once their works are sold in the future.

About The NFT Magic Box

Gate.io NFT Magic Box is the world's first centralized NFT trading platform. The trading market covers collectible NFT works in a wide range of fields such as games, music, art, and sports. It supports auctions and immediate transactions, with the help of GateChain's interoperable public chain as the main chain. GateChain is compatible with Ethereum ERC-721 and ERC-1155 protocols, as well as TRON TRC-721 and BTFS protocols. Gate.io is committed to creating the world's top NFT coin creation, promotion, and auction trading platform.

