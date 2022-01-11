Neighbors Emergency Centers In Pearland, Pasadena Now In-Network with BlueCross BlueShield, Aetna, and Cigna

HOUSTON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighbors Emergency Center in Pearland and Pasadena are now in-network with BlueCross BlueShield, Aetna and Cigna, the company announced in a Jan. 1 news release.

Neighbors Emergency Center at 11130 Broadway St., Pearland has been treating patients in the city for over nine years, according to the release. All six Houston-area Neighbors locations are now in-network with BlueCross BlueShield, Aetna and Cigna and also accept Medicare.

Neighbors Emergency Center provides full-service adult and pediatric 24-hour emergency room care with board-certified ER physicians and offers private exam rooms, X-Rays, computed tomography, or CT, scans, ultrasounds, laboratory work, IV fluids and medications, according to the release.

