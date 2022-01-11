The National Lubricant Container Recycling Coalition Welcomes New Principal Member Berry Global Inc.

BRADENTON, Fla., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Lubricant Container Recycling Coalition (NLCRC) welcomes new principal member Berry Global Inc.

The National Lubricant Container Recycling Coalition (NLCRC) is an industry-led technical coalition, established by a committed group of industry leaders in lubricant and plastic packaging manufacturing, focused on establishing solutions for post-consumer recovery and recycling of plastic lubricant containers. Joining founding members Castrol, Valvoline, Pennzoil - Quaker State, Graham Packaging, and Plastipak Packaging, Berry Global will contribute to the NLCRC's vision of building a sustainable future for the recycling of plastic lubricant containers.

Berry Global, Inc is a Fortune 500 global manufacturer and marketer of plastic packaging products. Headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, it has over 300 facilities across the globe and more than 47,000 employees. Berry has placed special emphasis on its ESG efforts, leveraging its global capabilities to help customers meet their sustainability goals.

"We are excited to have Berry join the NLCRC. Their demonstrated commitment to sustainability within the packaging industry is well aligned to the NLCRC's mission to develop a market sustaining program for lubricant container collection and recycling in the US." ~ Tristan Steichen, Director of NLCRC

"In direct alignment with our own sustainability goals and those of our customers, providing multiple lives to our natural resources is top of mind, Through collaboration across the value chain and with organizations such as NLCRC, we are moving the needle on recyclability and collection of plastic packaging." Jason Holsinger, Vice President of Sales, Containers

Addressing a challenge as complex as recovering post-consumer plastic packaging for recycling is not feasible for most individual companies, particularly when products are distributed throughout multiple regions and markets. Cost-effective solutions require collaboration with multiple stakeholders (including competitors), both upstream and downstream of the lubricant value chain. This coalition unites all entities that produce, handle, distribute, and recycle lubricants and plastic packaging to speak as a single voice for the industry, and to deliver results by creating systemic, collaborative solutions for post-consumer recovery and recycling.

About NLCRC

About Berry Global Inc.

