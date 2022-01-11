Inovonics Announces Mobile Duress API integration with SecureTech Systems

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inovonics, an industry leader in highly reliable wireless solutions for life-safety applications, announces that its mobile duress system is fully integrated with SecureTech Systems' WAVE Plus Critical Incident Notification System. SecureTech's WAVE Plus system instantly transmits detailed messages directly to security and law enforcement officers via the two-way radios that they already carry as well as by email and text message. With this integration any SecureTech dealer can add precise room and floor level location information to these notifications.

Easy to install and cost effective to deploy, Inovonics mobile duress provides precise indoor room and floor-level location when someone activates an Inovonics pendant. Built on the Inovonics cloud platform, the solution marries the reliable hardware Inovonics is known for with powerful software and API tools for easy integration and data access.

Said Juliana Goldenberg, Managing Director of SecureTech Systems, "This solution provides the kind of granular location that customers in industries as diverse as healthcare and hospitality need."

Inovonics mobile duress works in concert with any existing security system, sending location details directly into a central station, video surveillance or access control system, or any other IP-based application. For more information, please visit www.inovonics.com/MobileDuress.

About SecureTech Systems

SecureTech Systems Manufactures the WAVE Plus instant notification system which transmits alarms directly over the two-way radios that responders already carry. The WAVE is the ideal solution for courts, schools, hospitals, government buildings and other facilities where first responders carry radios. The WAVE Plus can also send emails and text messages, make a phone call or work with other systems to transmit an alarm. For more information, visit www.securetechwave.com.

About Inovonics

Inovonics is the industry leader in reliable wireless technology for life-safety applications. Inovonics provides flexible, cost-effective solutions to the senior living and commercial security markets by leveraging an extensible cloud platform, purpose-built software, APIs, dependable hardware components and unparalleled network infrastructure. Inovonics technology can be integrated into any cloud or premise-based application. For more information, visit www.inovonics.com.

