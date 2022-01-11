GUESS WATCHES INTRODUCES LUNAR NEW YEAR 2022 COLLECTION

NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GUESS Watches will celebrate the Asian cultural celebration of the 2022 Lunar New Year. This special edition capsule is dressed in symbolic red and gold, the traditional Chinese colors personifying prosperity for the new year ahead.

Indicating the long-awaited end of Winter and the start of the Spring season, the Lunar New Year is one of the most important holidays in East Asia.

Every zodiac year is defined by an animal and 2022 will be represented by the Tiger. The golden tones signify luck and prosperity, while red symbolizes happiness, luck, and success. Each style in the collection has a caseback that is elegantly etched with a floral design aesthetic and the year 2022. These flowers depict new growth after a long winter, manifesting life and good fortune.

The leading style in the collection features a 34mm polished gold case with understated crystal, a red dial adorned with a floral design to represent new growth and life, perfected with a radiant red patent leather strap.

Additionally, a 34 mm polished gold case with delicate crystal, a red patent leather strap, and a captivating cut-thru gold glitz dial harmoniously adds to the assortment.

The capsule is completed by a 30 mm polished crystal gold case, a gold dial with silver glitz markers, and a lustrous red-colored patent leather strap.

