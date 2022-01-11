GroupM names JiYoung Kim Chief Product & Services Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GroupM, WPP's media investment group, announced today that JiYoung Kim has been named North America's Chief Product & Services Officer. She will lead and oversee the development and deployment of GroupM Services solutions across the agency network in the region and sit on the North American Executive Leadership team.

In her new role, Kim will be responsible for accelerating client success and growth initiatives through market-leading client delivery and innovative products for GroupM and its agencies, including Mindshare, MediaCom, Wavemaker, Essence, and m/Six. She will be a champion of GroupM's strategy to work with agency and GroupM leadership in the region using its scale to provide more powerful and effective solutions for clients through the development of technology-enabled services.

"Ji's industry experience, and proven track record of delivering towards strategic client objectives will be a complement to the strengths of an already seasoned leadership team," said Kirk McDonald, GroupM North American CEO. "Her attitude and conviction to drive value, embodies the ethos in our vision of making advertising work better for people, and we are thrilled to have her onboard."

Kim comes to GroupM from her previous role as Chief Digital Officer at Carat USA. Throughout her extensive and intensive 20+ year career in the media and advertising industry, Kim has led agencies in their pursuit of defining the agency of the future as being technology-enabled, digitally native, and outcome-focused. She is energized to bring her expertise to GroupM and help us provide more powerful and effective solutions and develop innovative technology-enabled services.

"Advances in media have been accelerating in recent years, and no other player in the market is better positioned to drive the future of our advertising industry for clients today and tomorrow," said Kim. "The breadth of capabilities, combined with the deep bench of experts across GroupM and its agencies, are truly formidable, and I look forward to working with Kirk and the entire services organization to continue the amazing pace GroupM has set in North America."

This appointment is the latest investment in the region's growing leadership bench demonstrating the group's commitment to shaping agencies, products and services of and for the future. She will be based in New York at GroupM's 3 World Trade Center offices.

