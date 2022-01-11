Gartner ® Recognizes isolved in Market Guide for Human Capital Management Suites

CHARLOTTE, N,C., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With 51 percent of full-time employees tempted to leave their job according to a recent isolved survey on top human resources (HR) trends, transforming the employee experience is a key area of focus for many organizations seeking to recruit, develop and retain the very best talent in a highly competitive job market. Human capital management (HCM) technology plays an essential role in enabling businesses to transform the employee experience, but businesses often need help in navigating the complexities of the market.

Market research firm Gartner has published its Market Guide for Human Capital Management Suites to help companies more easily identify the right HCM technology partner to drive transformation efforts by defining the market, key players, and the current and future state of HCM. Within the new research, Gartner has named isolved a North American HCM Suite Representative Vendor and provides recomemndations on:

"HR departments must continue to transform and evolve to the future of work," said Geoff Webb, VP of Product and Solutions Marketing at isolved. "In our opinion, isolved's inclusion in the Gartner Market Guide for HCM Suites cleary demonstrates that isolved People Cloud is a an effective and proven solution for enabling the strategic transformation of HR, especially in the SMB and the mid-market space where the research shows that most are turning to an HCM suite to solve rapidly evolving business problems from a single platform."

isolved enables HR organizations to be more efficient and effective as they scale, become more agile, have better access to more meaningful data and adopt a more strategic role in the planning of their business. Customers are often rapidly growing businesses like leading FinTech firm Mobile Assistant, which created extensive business efficiencies by automating HR workflows. Triple-digit savings like Mobile Assistant experienced are common with isolved implemenations by avoiding additional HR headcount, reducing payroll administration costs, accelerating employee onboarding and simplifying HR compliance.

isolved is an employee experience leader, providing intuitive, people-first HCM technology. Our solutions are delivered directly or through our HRO partner network to more than five million employees and 145,000 employers across all 50 States — who use them every day to boost performance, increase productivity, and accelerate results while reducing risk. Our HCM platform, isolved People Cloud, intelligently connects and manages the employee journey across talent acquisition, HR & payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functions. No matter the industry, we help high-growth organizations employ, enable and empower their workforce by transforming employee experience for a better today and a better tomorrow.

