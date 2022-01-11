Buffington Homes To Offer Orro as a Standard Feature <span class="legendSpanClass">Builder Is Banking on the World's Smartest Light Switch for Intelligent Lighting and Smart Home Integrations</span>

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orro , creators of the professional-grade top-of-the-line Orro Smart Living System, today announced that Fayetteville, Ark.-based Buffington Homes is among the latest builders to offer Orro One Pro. In an exclusive agreement with systems provider and integrator Safe Haven Security, Buffington will offer Orro as a standard feature on all of its new homes this year. The company's homes will now come with a minimum of one voice- and touchscreen-enabled Orro smart home control system , with the option for homebuyers to upgrade to additional switches.

"Even one Orro provides amazing features and benefits, but we're certain that once homebuyers experience the product there will be countless upgrades," says Buffington Homes senior purchasing agent, John Foshe. "With 80% of new-home buyers expecting connected, smart home technologies, we see this as an opportunity to go above and beyond."

The feature comes with Safe Haven's "White Glove" service for home buyers, including product training and support. In addition to human-centric, wellness-driven lighting, by connecting Orro's unified smart home control system to the Alarm.com platform, new home buyers will enjoy fully integrated security and controls. Other integrations include Sonos, Nest, Ring, Ecobee and Control4.

"We are excited about this solution and all of the features available through this program for homebuyers," says Lance Kurtz, of Safe Haven Security.

Buffington plans to offer the feature on all new homes going forward.

To learn more about Orro's features and solutions for professional home builders, visit: https://GetOrro.com/pro. The company will also be available at the upcoming International Builders Show, in booth 5787.

About Orro

Built to meet the rigors and requirements of professional home builders, electricians and installers, the Orro Smart Living System upgrades homes with a simple-to-use, unified smart home system providing top-of-the-line quality and features homeowners demand. With Orro, users get automated smart lighting, smart home controls, wellness-focused lighting schedules, home monitoring, and energy-saving features that seamlessly integrate with core smart and automation systems – creating a home that works for you. For more information, visit: www.GetOrro.com

About Buffington Homes

Based in Fayetteville, Ark., Buffington Homes is a locally owned and operated business that prides itself on friendly smiles, attention to detail, quality construction, beautiful designs and great locations. With more than 40 years of experience, the company offers communities across Northwest Arkansas that are conveniently located near schools, shopping and local work places, with floor plans and architectural designs that are perfect for all life stages.

About Safe Haven Security

As the nation's largest and most established ADT dealer, Safe Haven Security provides intelligent, smart-home-enabled security and control systems. With 17 years in business, now across 75 metro areas, the North Kansas City-based provider has more than 100,000 satisfied customers.

