AEP NAMED ONE OF AMERICA'S MOST JUST COMPANIES FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) has been named to the JUST 100 2022 list, which recognizes companies that set the standard in commitment to their stakeholders.

The JUST 100 is a list of America's best corporate citizens. JUST Capital, in partnership with CNBC, assessed 1,000 of the nation's largest publicly traded companies across 20 stakeholder-focused issues identified through public opinion research. Companies were evaluated on their performance in job creation; diversity, equity and inclusion; worker health and safety; environmental sustainability and other metrics.

"Corporate sustainability and accountability are critical parts of AEP's commitment to a brighter energy future," said Nicholas K. Akins, AEP chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Receiving this recognition for the second consecutive year reaffirms our dedication to this important work. We look forward to continuing to foster valuable relationships with our customers, communities, investors and other stakeholders while delivering clean, reliable and affordable energy."

