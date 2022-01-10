Wildpack Announces 2022 Financial Guidance and Appoints Kim Murray to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV: CANS) (OTC: WLDPF) ("Wildpack" or the "Company") is pleased to announce key guidance for the fiscal year 2022 and the appointment of Kim Murray, BSc. to its Board of Directors effective December 15, 2021.

Wildpack expects to meet the following key metrics in FY 2022:

Revenue: USD$75 to $85M

Aluminum Can Throughput: 300 million

Wildpack has not factored in any acquisitions and/or new builds into its FY 2022 guidance. The guidance is solely modelled from the continued scaling of the Company's existing 6 operating facilities in accordance with Wildpack's strategic business plan. Wildpack continues to work through its robust acquisition pipeline and build on its industry database, targeting to increase its operations from 6 to 12 facilities in 2022. Due to timing uncertainty during the year regarding acquisitions or additional builds, Wildpack will revise its FY 2022 guidance upon addition of new facilities, as it ramps up to 12 operating locations in 2022.

Wildpack intends to provide an update on monthly aluminum can throughput following the close of each calendar month. This update will be released by the 15th of each month, starting in February 2022.

Mitch Barnard, CEO commented, "In 2021, we positioned Wildpack for a 2022 where we control our own destiny. We funded and built capacity that when fully utilized will return exceptional year-over-year revenue growth. Execution is now the primary variable influencing our success. The team we have put together has the drive, technical knowledge, experience, and entrepreneurial spirit to achieve our goals. Our team's talent and commitment are the key ingredients for execution success in 2022".

Kim Murray has been appointed as a Board Director at Wildpack effective December 15, 2021 (See: Press Release dated November 1, 2021). Kim is the founder and former owner of Land and Sea Packaging in Grand Rapids, MI and has managed the business since 2002. Kim joined Land and Sea after 17 years of service as a registered nurse. Kim has earned her Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Michigan State University. Furthermore, Tim Murray will participate through the board as an observer, bringing 32 years of packaging engineering, processes and supply chain management with General Foods, Amway and Corium International before joining Land and Sea for the last 3.5 years as the Chief Operating Officer. Tim has earned his Bachelor of Science in Packaging from MSU. Both Kim and Tim will both remain with Wildpack as employees.

Jeffrey Mason Chair of Wildpack said, "We are extremely excited to have the entire employee team of Land and Sea join The Pack, and importantly already see both Kim and Tim Murray take an active role as we seamlessly transitioned since our transaction in November 2021. The combined businesses are proving, as planned, to be complementary by synergistically broadening our verticals across containers, cartons, decorating, filling, packaging, and full-service supply chain functions. The cultural fit and the strong skilled employee team along with a customer-centric approach is boding well to accomplish Wildpack's 2022 goals and drive forward on our longer-range strategic business plan."

Wildpack is engaged in beverage manufacturing and packaging, operating in the middle market by providing sustainable aluminum can filling, decorating, and brokering services to brands throughout the United States. Wildpack currently operates facilities in Baltimore, Maryland, Grand Rapids, Michigan, Atlanta, Georgia, Longmont, Colorado, Sacramento, California and Las Vegas, Nevada with a focus on digital innovation and sustainable ready-to-drink packaging. Wildpack commenced trading on May 19, 2021 on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CANS.V".

