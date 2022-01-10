Southern Cal Radiology Group Announces Partnership with IT Innovator to Improve Patient Compliance of Overdue Imaging Studies

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imaging Healthcare Specialists, one of the largest radiology practices in Southern California, announced its partnership Monday with Brooklyn-based technology innovator Within Health in an effort to increase patient compliance for overdue imaging studies.

Within Health has developed an automated care platform that uses AI/ML, behavioral science, and intelligent workflows to improve patient retention without increasing administrative overhead.

"Imaging Healthcare Specialists has built a reputation for utilizing the latest technologies to deliver greater diagnostic accuracy and an excellent experience for our patients," said Phil Reich, M.D., of Imaging Healthcare Specialists. "We believe this new partnership fits those values."

As healthcare organizations across the country look to accomplish more with less in the face of workforce challenges and pressures to manage costs, Reich said technologies like the one developed by Within Health will play an important role.

Within Health helps healthcare groups leverage their data to automatically communicate with patients who have been identified as having overdue and incomplete follow-up studies.

Another Within Health partner, Philadelphia-based Einstein Healthcare Network, recently announced results of a study at the Radiological Society of North America annual meeting that demonstrated the effectiveness of Within Health's platform. It showed a statistically significant increase in compliance among patients identified as being at risk of not completing recommended follow-up imaging to monitor suspicious initial findings.

"Imaging Healthcare Specialists shares our vision of using technology to impact people's lives," said Adam Kirell, co-founder and CEO of Within Health. "Nearly half of all radiology recommendations are delayed or missed. Our process ensures that patients are made aware that a follow-up is needed. Early action on clinical diagnoses and recommendations gives patients the best chance for healthy outcomes."

About Within Health

Within Health aims to improve patient retention and reduce patient leakage, providing health systems and practices with improved revenue and reduced liability while enabling higher quality care for patients. Co-founded by healthcare technology, data analytics, and digital communication experts, Within Health is working with some of the largest and most innovative radiology practices and health systems in the U.S. and expanding quickly. Within Health is based in Brooklyn, NY, and backed by Antler and BNM Ventures. Learn more about Within Health at www.seewithin.co or on Twitter @seewithinhealth.

