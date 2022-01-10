Resnick Roofing & Contracting leads the Nation in offering innovative Timberline Solar from GAF Energy GAF Energy's Timberline Solar™ is the only roof system to directly integrate solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resnick Roofing & Contracting , one of Pennsylvania's leading roofing companies, is among the first in the U.S. to offer the new, award-winning Timberline Solar™ roof. GAF Energy, a Standard Industries company and a leading provider of solar roofing in North America, recently launched Timberline Solar™, to deliver the first true solar roof to market. Timberline Solar™ incorporates roofing materials into a clean energy-generating system, resulting in a durable, attractive roof that produces energy. The solar roof is now available to residents in Western Pennsylvania.

"GAF Energy's Timberline Solar is a solar roofing system that we're confident in offering to our customers—it's an industry changing consumer product," said Adam Resnick, Owner & CEO with Resnick Roofing & Contracting. 'The aesthetics are incredible and the product delivers exactly what the consumer deserves in terms of long-term solar production."

Resnick adds, "We are now able to offer a solution that is economical and meets the performance standards that we require as we offer only the best products to our customers! We are confident that this is the start of a movement where one day every roof could have solar!"

"Solar roofs are the future of solar, and the future of roofing," said Jason Barrett, Senior Vice President at GAF Energy. "I'm thrilled that we're able to work with Resnick Roofing & Contracting to provide Pennsylvanians this innovative, attractive, and reliable solar roof."

This new system incorporates the world's first nailable solar shingle, the Timberline Solar Energy Shingle™ (ES), which has received three awards from CES 2022—including its highest honor, the Best of Innovation Award, in the "Smart Cities" category. The product is assembled domestically at GAF Energy's U.S. manufacturing and research facility in California.

Homeowners interested in solar roofing options can find out more at: https://www.resnickroof.com/solar/

About Resnick Roofing & Contracting

In business since 2006, Resnick Roofing and Contracting's founding members have over 40 years of combined experience in the roofing, siding, and solar industry. We are committed to excellence in delivering the best products, the best installation, and the best warranties to our property owners. Resnick Roofing & Contracting offers free in-home estimates for roofing, siding, and solar roofing. Visit their website for more information: www.ResnickRoof.com

