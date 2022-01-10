Northwestern Mutual Scholarship Program Grants $500,000 to Childhood Cancer Survivors and Siblings Pursuing Higher Education

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Coalition Against Childhood Cancer, the average cost of battling childhood cancer for just one family starts at $833,000, including medical costs and lost parental wages. Northwestern Mutual, through its Foundation, is committed to making a difference in the lives of those children and their loved ones, including providing needed financial support. Today, the company announced the recipients its 2021 Childhood Cancer Survivor and Sibling Scholarship program and is encouraging additional families to apply for scholarship funding through the program.
"At Northwestern Mutual, we know the impact a childhood cancer diagnosis can have on the entire family," said Steve Radke, president, Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "We're deeply committed to ensuring children affected by childhood cancer and their siblings have the opportunity to pursue their college dreams regardless of financial challenges."
The financial impact of childhood cancer can be overwhelming and lead to long-term financial challenges. Northwestern Mutual's Childhood Cancer Scholarship Program was created in an effort to ease the financial burden on families affected by childhood cancer by helping to fund school tuition and fees. This year's program marks the largest group of scholars to date, with 50 students nationwide receiving a $5,000 renewable scholarship (for a total of $10,000). Each recipient has been affected by childhood cancer, either as a survivor or sibling, and has demonstrated strong academic performance.
The complete list of 2021 Childhood Cancer Survivor and Sibling Scholarship recipients is included below.
2021 Survivor Scholarship Recipients
Name/State
School
Aja Phan; Illinois
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Alastair Rooney; Colorado
Colorado School of Mines
Althea Mae Hutchinson; Pennsylvania
Drexel University
Alyssa Zoll; Washington
Western Washington University
Carley Connelly; Minnesota
University of Colorado-Colorado Springs
Coby Liebelt; Wisconsin
Liberty University
Connor Solsbee; Tennessee
University of Tennessee: Knoxville
Daniel McCaffery; New Jersey
Rutgers Business School of New Brunswick
Dylan Robinson; Ohio
Miami University: Oxford
Elizabeth Mader; Ohio
Chapman University
Emma Lande; Washington
Washington State University
Hollyn Peterson; Wisconsin
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Ivan Alvarez Lopez; California
San Jose State University
Madison Homich; Michigan
Saginaw Valley State University
Madison Hensley; Tennessee
Lee University
Maggie Conlon; Wisconsin
Butler University
Miranda Huber; North Dakota
University of Mary
Molly Garretson; New Mexico
Texas Tech University
Myles Krick; Colorado
Metropolitan State University of Denver
Olivia Stern; Wisconsin
Fordham University
Rose Kore; Florida
Belmont University
Samuel Kuchta; Wisconsin
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Sarah Smith; Utah
Dixie State University
Sarah Grace Garland; Tennessee
East Tennessee State University
Trey Sieradski; Colorado
University of Alabama
2021 Sibling Scholarship Recipients
Andrew Nevarez; California
Stanford University
Annabella Colucci, Illinois
Butler University
Anthony Acierto; Ohio
Syracuse University
Caleb Smith; Tennessee
Tennessee Technological University
Caroline Pedersen; Georgia
Georgia College and State University
Cassandra Mavis; Ohio
Ohio State University: Columbus Campus
Hannah Uhl; Iowa
University of Kansas
Hannah Grace Winkle; Tennessee
University of Tennessee: Knoxville
Haylee Werner; Texas
Texas A&M University
Hunter Cibula; California
University of Southern California
Jaiden Price; New York
SUNY University at Binghamton
Kade Cutler; Montana
Montana State University
Kalie Peterson; Missouri
University of Notre Dame
Katherine Gregory; Illinois
University of South Carolina: Columbia
Khloe Davis; Tennessee
Liberty University
Lane Remmich; Colorado
West Texas A&M University
Leah Abrahamsson; Colorado
University of Colorado Boulder
Lillian Martin; Washington
Bellevue College
MacKayla Wammack; Idaho
Brigham Young University
Madison Vogel; Deleware
College of William and Mary
Preston Hancock; Ohio
Brigham Young University
Shayna Lopatin; Michigan
University of Michigan
Sierra Harding; California
San Diego State University
Spencer Hancock; Ohio
Brigham Young University
William Engedal; Wisconsin
Northwestern University
Applications for the 2022 scholarship program are open now through Feb. 2, 2022. Selection results are expected by May 2022. To learn more and apply, visit:
To date, Northwestern Mutual has supported more than 110 scholars and contributed more than $900,000 through its Childhood Cancer Scholarship Program. The program is administered through Scholarship America, an organization dedicated to developing scholarship solutions for student success.
Since 2012, the Northwestern Mutual Childhood Cancer Program has contributed more than $35 million to the cause to find better treatments and cures for childhood cancer, while providing family and patient support and aiding those who struggle with the long-term effects of cancer treatment. To learn more about Northwestern Mutual's commitment to the fight against childhood cancer visit the Foundation website here.
About Northwestern Mutual Foundation
The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $400 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.
About Northwestern Mutual
Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry- leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $308.8 billion in total assets, $31.1 billion in revenues, and $2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.75 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $200 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 90 on the 2021 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2021.
Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries.
