InventHelp Inventor Develops Collapsible Boat (HUN-1044)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to fish, however I could not haul a boat with my car," said an inventor From Houston, Texas. "This inspired me to develop a compact boat that could easily be transported in small vehicles."

He developed the COMPACT FISHING BOAT to provide a collapsible craft for outdoors enthusiasts that could be easily transported without the need for a truck or trailer. This invention could simplify transportation for individuals who love fishing. It could easily be carried or wheeled to and from the water by one person and would eliminate the need for a boat launch. Additionally, it features a durable, lightweight and fun to operate design.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

