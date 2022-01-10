Griffin Structures kicks off 2022 with the award and completion of several California projects

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An experienced PMCM firm for California cities, counties, and various public and private Clients, the Griffin Structures team offers programming, design management, and construction management throughout Northern and Southern California.

"Nothing is better than handing keys to a client," says Jon Hughes regarding the completion of projects such as the Santa Clarita Canyon Country Community Center, Jurupa Area Recreation & Park District Vernola Park Expansion & Community Center, Tustin Peppertree Park, and 185,000 SF corporate headquarters for a private client. "Thank you to the clients and communities who have entrusted us with their projects. Without you, none of this would be possible," says Hughes.

Griffin continues to serve San Bernardino and Orange County, Orange County Fire Authority, as well as the cities of Burlingame, Mountain View, Carlsbad, Stockton, Cupertino, Santa Cruz, and countless others. "We are also proud to serve non-profit and private clients throughout the state," says Kelly Boyle, Executive Vice President of Project Development, with ongoing projects for The Trust for Public Land, Linc Housing, Midpen Housing, Heal the Bay, Orangewood Foundation, and several others.

Griffin has also been selected to provide Program and Construction Management throughout the state. "From mixed-use libraries, community centers, and housing facilities, to public safety, justice, and administrative complexes, we possess the diverse portfolio our clients need to rest assured their projects are in the right hands," says Boyle. Highlighted awarded projects include the South Gate Urban Orchard, Piedmont Aquatic Center, Midpen Shirley Chisolm Educator Housing, San Bruno Recreation & Aquatics Center, Manhattan Beach Fire Station No.2, Yorba Linda Adventure Playground, and countless others.

"As we kick off 2022, we look forward to providing continued, innovative, and quality service to our many public, private, and non-profit clients."

- Jon Hughes, Executive Vice President of Operations

For 40+ years, Griffin Structures has provided award-winning Program and Construction Management services on hundreds of projects throughout California. The diverse and experienced team at Griffin Structures shares a long history of successful project delivery for virtually every project type. For more detailed information about the Griffin Structures team and career opportunities, visit www.griffinstructures.com.

