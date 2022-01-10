EINSTEIN BROS. BAGELS® LAUNCHES FRESHEST AT-HOME BAGELS WITH TAKE & TOAST™ LINE TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL BAGEL DAY

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Einstein Bros. Bagels ® is making its famous bagels more available than ever, bringing the innovative Take & Toast™ Bagels to shelves of Walmart in more than 3,500 locations nationwide.

Take & Toast Bagels from Einstein Bros. Bagels

The country's favorite bagel shop has developed a first-of-its-kind bagel offering for the grocery store space, made to be enjoyed right in your home kitchen for the freshest bagel possible. Take & Toast Bagels are the closest and most convenient at-home option that lives up to the famous Einstein Bros Bagels bakery experience, perfect for those who crave Einstein Bros Bagels but do not live near a bakery or simply don't want to leave the house for a fresh-baked bagel.

"Through our collaboration with Walmart, we can now offer our iconic, fresh bagels inside Walmart stores across the country so consumers can experience craveable, fresh-from-the-oven bagels from the comfort of their homes," said Ernie Mattin, head of consumer packaged goods, Einstein Bros. Bagels. "We take bagel innovation seriously in our bakeries and we are proud to offer that same fresh-baked bagel experience at home, ensuring everyone can have a taste of America's best bagels. Our Take & Toast Bagels have no artificial flavors, colors, preservatives or high-fructose corn syrup, making them the best off-the-shelf option to get your bagel fix almost anywhere in the United States."

The bagels will be available in five-packs of the most popular flavors: Plain, Everything, Cinnamon Raisin, Asiago. Take & Toast Bagels are baked in Einstein Bros. Bagels ovens and crafted to be finished at home in consumers' own toasters or ovens, allowing for a bakery-quality bagel that isn't dried out or overcooked.

"Walmart is committed to bringing innovative ideas and breakfast offerings to our stores, and the addition of Einstein Bros. Take & Toast Bagels is just one way we're doing so this year," said Raven Washabaugh, Associate Merchant, Breakfast, Walmart. "Bringing the new bagels to Walmart shelves across the country allows our customers to get a taste of delicious, fresh Einstein Bros. Bagels from the comfort of their homes."

For more information on Take & Toast Bagels, visit www.einsteinbros.com/take-and-toast-bagels/ .

About Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Inc.

Einstein Bros. ® Bagels is part of the Panera Brands family, a leading quick-casual company also known for Bruegger's Bagels®, Noah's New York Bagels® and Manhattan Bagel® brands. Einstein Bros. Bagels is a neighborhood bakery that's always baking up a new way to bagel. Known for its fresh-baked bagels available in a variety of flavors and premium double-whipped shmears, Einstein Bros. Bagels also serves gourmet bagel sandwiches, coffee, espresso, sweets and snacks. Einstein Bros.® Bagels is proud to be the largest bagel retail company in America with more than 700 locations in 40 states and the District of Columbia. To learn more, visit www.EinsteinBros.com .

Einstein Bros. Bagels logo (PRNewsfoto/Einstein Bros. Bagels)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Einstein Bros. Bagels