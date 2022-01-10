Chem-Dry Projects Remarkable Growth for 2022, Aims to Add 75 Franchises to Network by Year-End

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carpet and upholstery cleaning franchise leader Chem-Dry experienced the demand for safe, quality, in-home cleaning services first-hand in 2021, leading the brand to leverage the surge in home services spending and provide a means for giving customers cleaner, drier, healthier alternatives to cleaning. The brand closes out a successful year in both franchise development and same-store-sales growth, having exceeded its expansion goal with 72 signed agreements and 65 openings.

"Many of our franchisees are labeling 2021 as their best year yet," said Ed Quinlan, President of Chem-Dry, part of the BELFOR Franchise Group family of brands. "The past year and a half has shown us just how much our customers are looking for home service capabilities from someone who is local, who they can trust in providing consistent and high-quality services. Our teams continue to work tirelessly to keep our brand and our franchisees ahead of the curve in providing innovative, personalized, high-quality care that delivers on our commitment to making spaces cleaner and healthier. We look forward to another year of growth as we help our franchisees strengthen their community relationships and continue to build on their tremendous success."

Chem-Dry, the Healthy Home Authority®, currently serves more than 11,000 homes and businesses each day across 55 countries. Over the next 12 months, the 44-year-old brand aims to further increase its North American coverage by adding 75 franchises across the United States and Canada, and expand its global footprint by signing four more international master franchises. Chem-Dry plans to meet this development milestone by mapping out its 2022 business theme, 'New World of Opportunities.'

While Chem-Dry continues to grow its global footprint, it remains focused on the hyper-local success of its franchisees. Part of the brand's 2022 vision forward centers on empowering franchisees with additional revenue streams to bolster growth and meet the demands of today's modern customer.

Chem-Dry creates cleaner, healthier indoor environments with its proprietary equipment and solutions for carpet, upholstery, granite countertops and hard floor surfaces, such as wood, tile and laminates. In further testing of its processes, a study conducted by a leading independent laboratory concluded that the Chem-Dry Hot Carbonating Extraction cleaning method removes an average of 98% of common household allergens from carpets and upholstery. Chem-Dry has a national partnership with the Indoor Air Quality Association (IAQA), working to raise awareness and provide education on the importance of indoor air quality in maintaining the health and safety of homes and businesses.

Since its launch in 1977, Chem-Dry has become the recognized market leader by building a robust network of 1,800 franchises across the country. Most recently, the brand was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Chem-Dry ranked on this prestigious list for its outstanding performance in unit growth, financial strength and stability, and overall brand power. To meet the growing demand for its innovative services, the company is actively seeking community-minded entrepreneurs to join the mission of delivering safer, healthier spaces across the globe.

With territories available in prime markets nationwide, Chem-Dry is an industry-leading brand in a large and growing category, that offers its franchise network world-class training and support.

About Chem-Dry

Founded in 1977, Chem-Dry is the world's leading carpet and upholstery cleaning service with a network spanning 55 countries and serving over 11,000 homes and businesses a day worldwide. Its green-certified core cleaning solution and proprietary Hot Carbonating Extraction cleaning process provide a deeper clean, allow surfaces to dry faster, and leave homes and workplaces healthier. In addition to being ranked one of the top three maintenance franchises by Entrepreneur magazine in 2021, and ranked among the top 10 concepts in the magazine's list of Top Home-Based Franchises for 20 consecutive years, Chem-Dry was ranked #39 in the 2020 Top Global Franchises category. Chem-Dry is part of the BELFOR Franchise Group family of residential and commercial services brands. For more information about Chem-Dry and to find a local operator, visit www.chemdry.com, or for more information on franchise opportunities, visit www.chemdryfranchise.com.

