Pop Back to the 90s with Two Brand New Nostalgic Flavors

ALANI NU ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE COLLABORATION WITH TIK TOK SENSATION ADDISON RAE AND THE RAE FAMILY Pop Back to the 90s with Two Brand New Nostalgic Flavors

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alani Nu, the better-for-you health and wellness brand founded by entrepreneur and influencer Katy Hearn, launched an exclusive collaboration with social media superstar Addison Rae and the Rae Family today. The collaboration features a brand-new energy drink flavor, Berry Pop, a new Cookie Dough flavored protein bar, and an exclusive custom kit of Addison Rae branded products, only available on alaninu.com, while supplies last.

ALANI NU ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE COLLABORATION WITH TIK TOK SENSATION ADDISON RAE AND THE RAE FAMILY

"Partnering with Addison and the Rae Family has been a dream," said Katy Hearn, Founder of Alani Nu. "These flavors are some of my all-time favorites and we love the energy and excitement that the Rae's bring to our Alani Nu family."

The Berry Pop energy drink contains 200 mg of caffeine, zero sugar, B vitamins, Biotin and delivers a fresh remix on strawberry popsicles. The Cookie Dough protein bar features 16 grams of protein and only 6 grams of sugar, offering a better-for-you take on a nostalgic sweet treat.

Berry Pop energy drinks and Cookie Dough protein bars retail for $29.99 per 12-pack on alaninu.com, the exclusive bundle retails for $59.98. For more information, please visit alaninu.com or find us on your favorite platform: Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter to stay up to date with news surrounding this collaboration.

About Alani Nu

Founded in 2018 by entrepreneur and influencer, Katy Hearn, Alani Nu® is a better-for-you health and wellness brand focused on providing low-calorie products with unique flavors. Alani Nu offers a range of products including energy drinks, fit snacks, and more, and can be found at Target, on Amazon, in GNC, The Vitamin Shoppe and Kroger stores nationwide.

Please visit www.alaninu.com for additional information. Follow Alani Nu on social media - Instagram: @AlaniNutrition, Twitter: @AlaniNutrition, and facebook.com/alaninutrition.

(PRNewsfoto/Alani Nutrition)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alani Nutrition