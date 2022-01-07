Clearday Inc. Launches Clearday Direct

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearday, Inc. (OTCQB: CLRD) announced today the launch of its Clearday Direct brand to provide additional revenue streams to the Company. Clearday Direct will provide products and services directly to Clearday's residents, members and to other Care providers.

Clearday Direct's initial products and services will focus on 'Aging in The Right Place' using Clearday at Home, Clearday Restore and Robots as a Service (RaaS). The Clearday Direct Brand is intended to leverage the Company's current customer base and diversify its revenues that rely on resident fee income to multiple sales channels across the aging demographics throughout the United States. Clearday Direct's products and services are designed to support the Company's mission statement, 'No One Should Be Alone When It Comes to Care.'

James Walesa, CEO of Clearday, stated, "We are very proud to have developed these products and services over the last year. We look forward to bringing these benefits to more of our residents and members and to other Care providers. We are confident that these products and services enable Clearday Direct to be a primary source for serving the non-acute care needs of older Americans."

"Our communities are well established in the South. We intend to use Clearday Direct to leverage our position and accelerate growth of our geographic footprint" concluded Jim Walesa.

About Clearday™

Clearday™ is an innovative non-acute longevity health care services company with a modern, hopeful vision for making high quality care options more accessible, affordable, and empowering for older Americans and those who love and care for them. Clearday has decade-long experience in non-acute care through its subsidiary Memory Care America, which operates highly rated residential memory care communities in four U.S. states. Clearday at Home – its digital service – brings Clearday to the intersection of telehealth, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and subscription-based content.

Learn more about Clearday at www.myclearday.com .

Learn more about Clearday at Home at www.cleardayathome.com .

Learn more about Clearday Clubs at clubs.myclearday.com.

Learn more about the Clearday Network at https://business.cleardayathome.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "will," "expect," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "target," "trajectory," "focus," "work to," "attempt," "pursue," or other comparable terms. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Clearday's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, Clearday undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations

Andrew Barwicki

516-662-9461 / andrew@barwicki.com

