Sound Credit Union Selects Empower, Black Knight's Configurable Loan Origination System and Suite of Integrated Solutions to Increase Automation and Support Growth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) announced that Sound Credit Union (Sound) , a Washington-based credit union with 26 full-services branches and nearly 150,000 members, has signed a contract to implement the Black Knight Empower loan origination system (LOS) and integrated suite of origination solutions to support its growing member base and create a more efficient operation.

"We evaluated many loan origination systems looking for a high-quality, scalable, configurable system that included automation and functionality to help us better serve our members. Black Knight delivers a product that meets our needs," said Uwe Goeker, vice president, Enterprise Project Management, Sound Credit Union. "As Sound continues to grow, we have made it a priority to provide innovative technology and resources that will benefit our members and allow our staff to provide top- level service."

Sound will use the Empower LOS to streamline the origination of first mortgages and home equity loans from prequalification through closing. The system's advanced capabilities are designed to automate processing of certain tasks based on the lender's configuration with minimal human intervention – often referred to as "lights-out processing." Empower actively monitors for key data changes – or lack of changes – and triggers automated or manual tasks to be completed based on lender-configurable logic, when appropriate, further mitigating risk and increasing data integrity. The Empower system is also able to effortlessly scale to accommodate the growth of Sound.

The credit union will use Black Knight's full suite of originations solutions, including artificial intelligence for document classification and indexing; and the industry's top service for recording fees, transfer taxes, title, inspections and property tax to help prevent costly fee cures. In addition, Sound will utilize a mobile-friendly point-of-sale solution that guides members through the loan process, while validating documents and data; a digital solution used by loan officers to follow members through the loan process in a single, mobile-friendly location; web APIs for automated data transactions; compliance automation; and an advanced business intelligence solution for actionable analytics.

Sound will also use Black Knight's industry-leading product, pricing and eligibility engine (PPE) to quote the right loan products using the most current price available. With a complete, integrated system, Sound can simplify its origination process, maintain consistent data throughout, accelerate turnaround times and help improve the satisfaction of staff and members.

"We're pleased that we will be working with the Sound Credit Union team to address their needs for more automation, configurability and scalability to support its growing operations," said Rich Gagliano, president, Black Knight Origination Technologies. "With advanced capabilities, smarter processing, and lights-out automation, Sound can realize operational efficiencies and cost savings that will benefit its members and help lead to more business."

Sound Credit Union, founded in 1940, is one of Washington State's largest credit unions. With 26 full-service branch locations throughout the Puget Sound area, Sound Credit Union provides their nearly 150,000 members with authentic and trusted financial support and services. Sound is driven by the purpose of standing with its members, employees and community through all waves of life.

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com .

