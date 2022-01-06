RD Fund Announces Series B Financing Behind SalioGen Therapeutics

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the RD Fund (Retinal Degeneration Fund) – the venture arm of the Foundation Fighting Blindness aimed at rapidly driving research toward preventions, treatments and cures for the entire spectrum of retinal degenerative diseases – announces its participation in $115 million syndicated Series B round for SalioGen Therapeutics to support the company's preclinical research into novel genetic medicines for inherited retinal disorders. SalioGen is a privately held biotechnology company developing Gene CodingTM, a new category of genetic medicine.

SalioGen's Gene Coding platform works by adding a new genomic code to turn on, off, or modify function of new or existing genes. Gene Coding is accomplished by SalioGen's Exact DNA Integration TechnologyTM (EDITTM), which is based on mammal-derived genome engineering enzymes called SaliogaseTM. Saliogase seamlessly inserts new DNA of any size into precise, defined genomic locations.

"We are thrilled to be working with a strong management team and a group of committed investors to advance a new class of genetic medicine toward unmet inherited retinal diseases," said Rusty Kelley, PhD, MBA, senior vice president of investments and alliances at the Foundation and RD Fund. "The RD Fund is uniquely positioned to bring experts, the Foundation's resources, and patients together to help SalioGen advance its ocular pipeline."

The Series B financing enables SalioGen to continue building out the Gene Coding platform, expand the company's team, establish manufacturing and automation capabilities critical for Gene Coding and accelerate the advancement of its preclinical programs.

SalioGen aims to develop durable, safe, and accessible genetic medicines for the treatment of a broad range of inherited retinal disorders.

About the RD Fund

The RD Fund (Retinal Degeneration Fund) is the venture arm of the Foundation Fighting Blindness, and a leading investor in the inherited retinal disease space. It was established in 2018 to serve the Foundation's mission to rapidly drive research toward preventions, treatments and cures for the entire spectrum of blinding retinal diseases—including retinitis pigmentosa, macular degeneration, and Usher syndrome. RD Fund focuses on mission-related investments in companies with projects nearing clinical testing. Visit RDFund.org for more information.

