MGM RESORTS REIMAGINES LOYALTY REWARDS PROGRAM WITH NEW NAME, NEW WAYS TO EARN FOR BOTH GAMING AND NON-GAMING SPEND AND ENHANCED GUEST EXPERIENCES

MGM RESORTS REIMAGINES LOYALTY REWARDS PROGRAM WITH NEW NAME, NEW WAYS TO EARN FOR BOTH GAMING AND NON-GAMING SPEND AND ENHANCED GUEST EXPERIENCES Launching February 1, MGM Rewards Will Seamlessly Integrate Gaming and Non-Gaming Spend and Rewards Across MGM Resorts' 20+ U.S. Properties

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts is rolling out its reimagined loyalty rewards program, MGM Rewards, on February 1, unlocking unprecedented access for both gaming and non-gaming guests to the Company's 20+ premier destinations across the country, offering more ways to earn and a host of exciting new benefits.

MGM Rewards logo

For the first time, non-gaming customers will join their gaming counterparts and have the benefit of earning a currency - MGM Rewards Points - redeemable for complimentary food and beverage, entertainment, hotel stays and more. All members can now earn Points on nearly all expenditures at MGM Resorts destinations, integrating both non-gaming and gaming activity. In addition to MGM Rewards Points, customers playing slots also will earn Slot Dollars. MGM Resorts' five member tier levels - Sapphire, Pearl, Gold, Platinum and NOIR - remain in place.

MGM Rewards offers members new and exclusive marquee benefits, including waived resort fees (Gold+), Tier Achievement Travel Credit to Las Vegas (Platinum+), complimentary tickets to MGM Rewards concerts (Pearl+), advanced suite upgrades for up to three nights (Platinum+), access to exclusive tier appreciation events and experiences (Gold+) and 4 p.m. late check-out (based on availability; Platinum+). As an added benefit, MGM Rewards Points and Slot Dollars will not expire for Pearl+ members due to account inactivity.

"MGM Resorts boasts an unrivaled collection of resorts and amenities for our guests from around the world. As every guest experiences our properties in unique ways, MGM Rewards is designed to recognize and reward every member with experiences uniquely suited to their preferences, whether that's attending an incredible concert, enjoying a world-class meal or staying in a luxury suite," said Anil Mansukhani, MGM Resorts' Vice President of Loyalty Marketing. "MGM Rewards was developed as a direct result of customer feedback and now offers more ways to earn, more ways to redeem, and more exclusive benefits at MGM Resorts' 20+ destinations nationwide."

MGM Rewards grants members access to MGM Resorts' entire portfolio of luxury properties in the US from Bellagio, ARIA, MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas; to Borgata in Atlantic City; Beau Rivage in Mississippi; and MGM National Harbor in Maryland, in addition to many others. Within its award-winning resorts, MGM's renowned offerings include more than 400 world-class food and beverage outlets, nightlife, best-in-class entertainment at venues including T-Mobile Arena and Dolby Live in Las Vegas, premier gaming floors, and so much more.

Additional program highlights include:

All members can now earn MGM Rewards Points when they play, stay or dine at all domestic MGM Resorts destinations on directly booked rooms and food & beverage, as well as slots and now, table games. In addition to earning MGM Reward Points, slots players can now earn Slot Dollars (formerly referred to as PointPlay) for their play.

Non-gaming and gaming members alike will now be able to redeem MGM Rewards Points for a multitude of experiences from hotel stays and food & beverage to entertainment, award-winning spas and more.

New Tier Advancement Celebration Dinners and access to exclusive tier appreciation events recognize members who reach Gold or above tiers based on 2022 gaming and non-gaming spend.

Extended earning window - To celebrate MGM Rewards' launch, Tier Credits earned by members from January 1- January 31 will count toward both 2022 and 2023 Tier Status earning.

Tier Credit multiplier promotion - As a welcome to MGM Rewards, all members are invited to take advantage of a limited-time 2x multiplier on Tier Credits earned at the Company's Las Vegas resorts February 1 – April 30, 2022 (at the applicable earning rates). Tier Credits may be earned on all gaming play as well as spend on hotel accommodations, dining and spa services.

Tier Credits required to achieve each Tier Status remain the same for all tiers with the exception of Pearl which will be lowered from 25,000 to 20,000 Tier Credits required.

The enhanced MGM Rewards app simplifies the digital experience, allows members to easily review their tier status and benefits, and visualize how they can advance to the next tier. Play and spend are recognized as a single account, making it easy to stay, play and dine wherever and whenever members prefer.

Smart integration between MGM Rewards and BetMGM , the Company's leading sports betting and iGaming offering, unlocks even more rewards for MGM Rewards members. Play with BetMGM earns members digital rewards for more BetMGM online play, Tier Credits towards advancing to new MGM Rewards tiers, and access to tailored offers and real-world experiences across MGM Resorts and BetMGM.

MGM Rewards has partnered with leading brands to bring members even more rewards by land, air and sea. From perks with brands including Hyatt Hotels, Southwest Airlines and Avis Rental Cars to complimentary cruises with Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruise Lines, with more on the horizon, MGM Rewards ensures members can enjoy world-class travel experiences even when they're not at MGM Resorts properties. Additional partnerships with premier brands will be unveiled in the coming months.

For high-resolution artwork and a summary of rewards by Tier Level, click here.

To sign up for MGM Rewards, visit https://bit.ly/MGMRewardsSignUp

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 32 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy , MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com . Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. MGM Resorts has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, MGM Resorts' expectations regarding the timing of the expected roll out of the reimagined loyalty program. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include risks related to MGM Resorts' ability to roll out the loyalty program on the terms described herein or all, the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on MGM Resorts' business, the effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Natalie Mounier/Robert Flicker

Kirvin Doak Communications

nmounier@kirvindoak.com/ rflicker@kirvindoak.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MGM Resorts International