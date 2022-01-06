Martin's Announces Partnership with the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin's® Famous Potato Rolls and Bread will be the Official Potato Roll of the NBA Washington Wizards and NHL Washington Capitals for their 2021-2022 seasons.



As part of the partnership, Martin's products will be included at the concession areas in the Capital One Arena.

Martin's has been delivering fresh potato roll and bread products to most major grocery outlets as well as foodservice establishments in the Washington D.C. area since 1984. Martin's Sandwich Potato Rolls and Martin's Long Potato Rolls are the number one branded hamburger roll and hot dog roll, respectively, in the Mid-Atlantic region (according to IRI sales data). Many popular restaurant chains serving items such as smash burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, and BBQ utilize Martin's products on their menu.



"We are thrilled to be partnering with the teams of Capital One Arena!" says Tom Sullivan, Mid-Atlantic regional sales manager for Martin's. "Winning teams need winning rolls! We are looking to continue to spread awareness of Martin's products in this established market and are also excited to bring Capitals and Wizards fans food offerings on Martin's Potato Rolls."



Freshness, great taste, and wholesome ingredients are what have made Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread famous. The company uses high quality ingredients, such as high protein wheat flour (and for whole wheat products, 100% stone-ground whole wheat), nonfat milk (instead of whey), potatoes, pure cane sugar (instead of high fructose corn syrup), yeast, sunflower oil, and real butter (instead of margarine or butter substitutes) in their bakery products. They contain no artificial colors or artificial sweeteners; are peanut free, tree-nut free, and soy free; and the company sources non-GMO ingredients.

"Martin's has been a staple on dinner tables in our region for decades and we couldn't be more excited to officially welcome them to the Monumental Sports family," said Patrick Duffy, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships, Monumental Sports & Entertainment. "We pride ourselves on providing high quality food and beverage experiences and Martin's reputation aligns perfectly with this mission."

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.®, is an all-American family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, focused on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking facilities and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit www.potatorolls.com

About Monumental Sports & Entertainment

Monumental Sports & Entertainment is America's leading sports and entertainment family. Our people, players, teams, and events bring excitement and joy to millions. We invest and innovate to consistently raise the game so we can deliver extraordinary experiences that will inspire and unite our community, our fans, and our people. To learn more, please visit www.monumentalsports.com.

