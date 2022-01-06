- Masdar, one of the world's leading renewable energy and sustainable development companies, to become Official Partner of Manchester City Football Club

MANCHESTER CITY ANNOUNCES GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH MASDAR - Masdar, one of the world's leading renewable energy and sustainable development companies, to become Official Partner of Manchester City Football Club

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier League Champions Manchester City today announced a new global partnership with Masdar, which will see the renewable energy and sustainable development company become an Official Partner of the Club.

Masdar, a global leader in renewable energy, clean technologies and sustainable development, is focused on the development of renewable energy projects across the Middle East and North Africa, and wider international markets, with a presence in almost 40 countries worldwide.

As part of the new agreement, Manchester City and Masdar will collaborate on a range of partnership activations, including the launch of a new global campaign, aimed at raising awareness on the importance of climate action and mitigating climate change. The campaign will coincide with the Masdar hosted, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), the leading platform for accelerating sustainable development, which is scheduled to take place from 15 – 19 January 2022.

Stephan Cieplik, Senior Vice President of Global Partnership Sales, said, "At Manchester City, we have a commitment to grow sustainably and responsibly, whilst recognising that the Club has the ability to use its voice to encourage the communities we connect with to do more.

"In recent years we have made significant progress within this area. We also know that a sustainable future can only be achieved by working together collaboratively with partners and fans and we're delighted to welcome Masdar as an Official Partner today to join us on this journey."

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, said, "Climate change is the defining issue of our time, which affects us all. By working together to raise awareness, educate and take action, we can turn this global challenge into an opportunity. Manchester City Football Club is one of the biggest names in world football and Masdar is now one of the biggest players in clean energy, by working together across different activities and initiatives, we can play our part in delivering a sustainable future."

Masdar is set to become a global clean energy powerhouse with the aim of expanding its project portfolio to over 50GW total capacity by 2030.

