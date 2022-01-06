Invesco Canada announces changes to risk ratings on Canadian-listed ETFs

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco"), a leading asset management firm, announced today changes to the risk ratings applicable to several of its Canadian-listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The changes in risk rating are effective immediately and details are included in the following table.

ETF Name and Series Ticker Symbol Previous Risk Rating New Risk Rating Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF – CAD Units ULV.C Low to medium Medium Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF – USD Units ULV.U Low to medium Medium Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF – CAD Hedged Units ULV.F Low to medium Medium Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF – CAD Units ESG Low to medium Medium Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF – CAD Units QQJR Medium to high Medium Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD Hedged Units QQEQ.F Medium to high Medium Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF – CAD Units QQJE Medium to high Medium

The risk rating changes were made in accordance with the risk classification methodology set by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of funds. No changes have been made to the investment objectives or strategies of these ETFs. A summary of the risk rating classification methodology, investment objectives and strategies of an ETF can be found in the ETF's most recently filed prospectus.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed $1.5 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of September 30, 2021. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in ETFs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the prospectus before investing. Copies are available from Invesco Canada Ltd. at invesco.ca.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to the ETF. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply to purchases and sales of ETF units.

Most Invesco ETFs seek to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the applicable index, and are not actively managed. This means that the sub-advisor will not attempt to take defensive positions in declining markets and the ETF will continue to provide exposure to each of the securities in the index regardless of whether the financial condition of one or more issuers of securities in the index deteriorates. In contrast, if an Invesco ETFs ETF is actively managed, then the sub-advisor has discretion to adjust that Invesco ETFs ETF's holdings in accordance with the ETF's investment objectives and strategies.

Contact: Stephanie Diiorio, stephanie.diiorio@invesco.com, 212-278-9037

