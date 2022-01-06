HUB INTERNATIONAL ENHANCES EMPLOYEE BENEFITS AND RETIREMENT SERVICES WITH ACQUISITION OF RAFFA FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. IN MARYLAND

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired Raffa Financial Services, Inc. (Raffa Financial Services). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, Raffa Financial Services is an insurance and employee benefit brokerage and consulting firm serving the greater Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. area. Services include employee benefits, executive benefits, retirement plan advisory services, risk management and individual financial and insurance planning.

"Raffa Financial Services is a great addition to Hub," said Joe Brown, President, DC Metro region, Hub Mid-Atlantic. "Their stellar reputation, coupled with their market-leading employee benefits and retirement expertise, will strengthen our ability to serve our clients in the region."

Steve Heger, President of Raffa Financial Services, Jon Zeisler, Vice President of Group Benefits, and Eduardo Gimenez, Vice President of Retirement Plan Services, and their team will join Hub Mid-Atlantic.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Raffa Financial team to Hub," said Joe DeNoyior, National President of Hub Retirement and Private Wealth. "Their focus on delivering complete solutions for their clients to become an employer of choice and getting employees retirement ready is a great fit for our team."

"We look forward to working with our new colleagues to expand Hub's employee benefits and retirement advisory capabilities and provide clients with a unique platform of products and services that distinguishes Hub," said Heger.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

