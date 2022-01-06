ELEVAI LABS, INC. Co-Founder, Dr. Jordan Plews, Invited to Speak at the 2022 Aesthetics Tech Summit in Newport Beach, California

DAVIS, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEVAI LABS, INC., ("ELEVAI" or the "Company") a biotech company leveraging the power of human stem cell exosomes to create next-generation topical skincare products, is pleased to announce that company co-founder and CEO, Jordan Plews, Ph.D., has been invited to present and speak at the 2022 Aesthetics Tech Summit on January 20 – 21 at the Balboa Bay Resort, 1221 West Coast Hwy, Newport Beach, CA 92663.

Octane's 3rd annual Aesthetics Tech Summit (the "Summit") is a two-day event uniting hundreds of leaders in medicine, industry, and the business world to discuss medical aesthetic technologies, as well as unmet clinical needs and new business opportunities. "I am honored to speak at the Aesthetics Tech Summit, bringing ELEVAI's skincare expertise to the global stage," said Dr. Plews.

Octane recently recognized ELEVAI as a top medical aesthetics innovator and selected the company for their LaunchPad Small Business Development Center ("SBDC") business accelerator, a rigorous program developed to help companies seeking Series A funding. Chief Medical Officer and co-founder of ELEVAI Labs, Dr. Tim Sayed, stated, "We are excited to have been selected as part of Octane's prestigious LaunchPad accelerator and look forward to discussing our line of next-generation topical skincare products at the Summit."

The Aesthetics Tech Summit will feature ELEVAI along with three other aesthetics startup companies that are part of the LaunchPad program and are raising a combined total of $50 million. The Summit is sponsored by Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company.

About ELEVAI Labs

ELEVAI Labs, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing cutting-edge regenerative skincare applications. The company solves the unmet needs in the regenerative aesthetics space through a combination of cutting-edge science and next-generation consumer applications. Elevai Labs, Inc. develops state-of-the-art topical aesthetic skin care products for the physician-dispensed market, with a focus on leveraging stem cell exosome technology. Learn more about Elevai Labs, Inc. at www.elevaiskincare.com.

